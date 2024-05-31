Seriously ill children turned away from hospitals as NHS care hits crisis point

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Seriously ill children are being turned away from hospitals because of a “year-round” bed shortage in NHS critical care units, The Independent can reveal.

Hospitals in the Midlands, North West and London are struggling to meet demand even in the middle of spring – a time normally less busy than in winter months – as they face an unexpected wave of sickness.

Doctors are instead being forced to send severely unwell children miles away for intensive care and hospitals are cancelling vital operations, leaked documents and reports to The Independent reveal.

Labour has accused the Conservative government of “neglect” which has helped push critical care for infants to crisis point.

The internal warnings from health officials come after nine-month-old Iona Grace Buckingham died in December 2022 from Strep A and could not be admitted to a critical care bed because none were available.

Iona died at Northampton General Hospital after developing Bronchiolitis and Strep A infection in December 2022. She was admitted on 28 November 2022, and died six days later, before she could be transferred to a paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) bed.

An investigation by the hospital following her death revealed when doctors at NGH requested she be transferred to a paediatric intensive care unit there were no beds available in Leicester, Nottingham, Birmingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester, or Cambridge.

The NHS will be a hot topic of debate at the next general election (PA) ( PA Wire )

‘Terrified’ parents

The local specialist team which carries out transfers from district general hospitals to PICUs was also not able to reach Iona until four hours after the request from Northampton General Hospital was made as they were dealing with two other patients.

A coroner later raised concerns over the fact a blockage in Iona’s lung had been initially missed and was not picked up until she was critically unwell as the trust only had a paediatric radiologist working from 9-5 pm Monday to Friday.

Iona’s father Christopher Buckingham told The Independent: “I remember at the time, on the afternoon of Sunday 4th Dec 2022, how terrifying it was to be told, Iona needed to be transferred to PICU and it would have to be done by the specialist team, but there were currently no beds and the team wouldn’t be able to reach the hospital for several hours.”

Dr Imogen Staveley, interim chief Medical officer at Northamptonshire ICB and Hemant Nemade, medical director at Northampton General Hospital said the trust was saddened by Iona’s death and that following the inquest it reviewed recommendations and responded to the coroner.

Iona Grace Buckingham was admitted to hospital with suspected Bronchiolitis ( Christopher Buckingham )

One in five children were turned away from intensive critical care in the last three months of 2022, according to data obtained by The Independent.

One leaked national NHS report showed across all services in England just 15 new paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) beds were opened between 2020 and 2023, despite the rising demand.

Responding to The Independent’s findings, Labour shadow health and social care secretary Wes Streeting said: “Rishi Sunak claims the NHS is turning a corner, while children in need of critical care are turned away from hospital. 14 years of Conservative neglect means the NHS cannot be there for sick children when they need it.”

Dr Ronny Cheung, officer for health services for the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, warned intensive care units for children and babies across the country are more than 90 per cent full despite it only being May.

He told The Independent: “There continue to be shortages of paediatric critical care beds, which is no longer seen in just the times of winter pressures but now happen all year round.”

“[Spring and Summer] should be the period where you would have had a bit of respite…But the fact is that we can’t accommodate them and so cases are being cancelled at the moment due to lack of intensive care capacity.”

One senior doctor, speaking anonymously, said the current pressures on children’s intensive care are the worst they have ever seen.

They said, “the impact on staff and moral distress is huge and multiple staff are leaving”.

Additional data analysed by The Independent found NHS hospitals are unable to meet rising demand, with nearly 1 in 5 exceeding their capacity in critical care units in the last quarter of 2022 alone.

Acutely unwell

Not every NHS hospital has a paediatric intensive care unit. They are grouped into 21 hospitals with specialist skills, across 19 NHS trusts, and sick babies and children who need beds are transferred there.

There are 299 “level three” beds across the NHS, which are for the most ill, and 171 “level two”, also known as high dependency units (HDUs), which are for less unwell children.

Leaked emails from April reveal concerns from national NHS leaders and local hospitals with critical care units that Birmingham women’s and children’s hospitals are “surging” with acutely unwell children, over the number of beds they are funded for.

However, the emails say there is no clear reason for why there are so many more unwell children.

Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital FT, which runs the PICU for the area, said it had higher than usual unplanned admissions to its unit in April but that demand has since dropped.

During this period it was unable to admit nine patients who were sent elsewhere - in the same month last year it only rejected two.

The above map shows which NHS hospitals have been hit the hardest each quarter, and are often unable to meet demand for pediatric critical care beds, which can mean that children are turned away from receiving the urgent critical care they need.

Figures show more and more children were being turned away from intensive critical care, an average of 12.7 per cent of patients in 2022.

Hospitals often over capacity - but hardly any new beds added

Despite hospitals being regularly overwhelmed, the NHS has added just 15 critical care beds across the country in the past three years (2020-23), according to a leaked report, with some hospitals having fewer beds than before.

Clinicians have warned a lack of HDU beds (L2), which are for children who are less unwell but still in need of intensive care, means they cannot move children out of PICU, which causes a backlog in care.

A recommendation in April 2023 suggested that all hospitals should have a minimum of 1 HDU bed for every 2 PICU beds, but many hospitals have failed to meet this target.

An NHS spokesperson said: “While there is ongoing demand for these services the NHS has tried and tested surge plans in place, which include mutual aid between hospitals and paediatric specialist units to ensure services are able to provide the highest quality care to all children.”

The government was approached for comment.