Children of parents who received the minimum amount of education face the highest risk of developing eating disorders, a new study claims.

Research published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) on Wednesday reveals that children who come from more deprived backgrounds are more likely to experience symptoms of eating disorders in their teenage years.

Those whose parents did not go on to any further education after secondary school were most likely to develop symptoms of disordered eating, as opposed to children whose parents went on to university.

“Socioeconomic deprivation is a major determinant of poor mental and physical health in children,” the study reports.

“Children from the most deprived households experience a higher prevalence of mental health problems, such as depression and anxiety, compared with those living in the least deprived households.”

open image in gallery The study analysed several factors, including parental income, education, occupation, and financial hardship ( PA Wire )

Symptoms included problematic eating behaviours, weight and shape concerns, and body dissatisfaction at 14, 16 and 18 years old.

The study, which was carried out by University College London PhD students, included nearly 8,000 participants. It analysed several factors, including parental income, education, occupation, and financial hardship.

The researchers added: “We defined disordered eating as a binary variable based on whether adolescents reported any binge eating, purging, or restrictive eating (excessive dieting and fasting) or none of these behaviours in the previous 12 months at ages 14, 16, and 18 years.

“We used binge eating, purging, and restrictive eating individually as a secondary outcome to investigate their specific associations with socioeconomic position.”

open image in gallery Those whose parents did not go on to any further education after secondary school were most likely to develop symptoms of disordered eating ( Alamy/PA )

It said it has often been believed that eating disorders are more common in people who come from higher socioeconomic backgrounds, but the evidence is mixed.

It also notes that children from lower socioeconomic backgrounds face more barriers in receiving diagnoses and care.

The Washington Post reported findings from a study in 2021 that showed that 16.5 per cent of women from more deprived backgrounds experience body dissatisfaction compared to 12.2 per cent of those from less deprived backgrounds.

That gap further widened among young adults, with 22.7 per cent of those with low income feeling dissatisfied with their bodies versus 8.1 per cent of those with high incomes.

It also reported that 37.2 per cent of girls in the highest income bracket reported unhealthy behaviours such as skipping meals, purging or taking laxatives compared to 53.5 per cent of young girls in the lower income bracket.

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this article, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677.

NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040.