Nearly 300 children with severe hepatitis detected in 20 countries worldwide

Nearly 300 cases of severe hepatitis among children have been reported from 20 countries around the world in recent days, according to the World Health Organisation, as concerns increase about the mysteriously rising numbers.

The numbers were reported as of 1 May, with the international health body saying that most cases of young children with hepatitis were detected in Europe. Small numbers were also reported in the Americas, Western Pacific and South East Asia.

The rise in cases of severe liver disease among children without any apparent reason was reported weeks ago, first in the UK with dozens of cases. Over140 cases are now under investigation.

Doctors around the world have been puzzled about the origins of the disease which has gripped healthy children from Asia to the US with at least four deaths in recent days, with three in Indonesia this week. While mild pediatric hepatitis is common, severe hepatitis in healthy children is rare.

“It is not yet clear if there has been an increase in hepatitis cases or an increase in awareness of hepatitis cases that occur at the expected rate but go undetected,” the WHO had said in a statement earlier.

While investigations are on to determine the cause, a common cold virus called adenovirus has been detected in several cases in the UK and is believed to be the reason behind the increase after the Covid-19 pandemic. In several cases, the children were affected with both adenovirus and Covid-19 virus.

“While adenovirus is a possible hypothesis, investigations are ongoing for the causative agent,” the WHO said.

This came after the common hepatitis viruses that normally cause the condition (viruses A, B, C, D and E) were not detected in any of the children.

Earlier, the CDC sent out a nationwide alert, encouraging doctors to look for symptoms of pediatric hepatitis that could be linked to the cold virus.

The symptoms afflicting the children include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain — before their livers showed signs of inflammation.