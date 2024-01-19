Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nearly half a million children are waiting for mental health treatment, with some youngsters forced to languish for more than 18 months to be seen by medics in what has been described as a “scandalous” state of care.

The NHS figures, analysed by The Independent, show a record 496,897 under-18s had been referred by a GP for treatment by the end of November - up from 493,434 the month before.

Anxiety and depression are among the most common conditions referred. One mother whose 11-year-old daughter is still waiting for treatment for OCD said : “I don’t want her to become suicidal with this. The system is so broken. Unless you’re in it, you don’t get how broken it is.”

In one area - Halton, Cheshire - some children have been waiting for four-and-a-half years to be seen by a mental health professional. The average time for those deemed waiting the longest nationallu is 675 days, while the average for all youngsters overall is 107 days.

Health experts have warned the UK is facing a mental health crisis with calls for the “staggering demand” to be urgently addressed. Tom Madders, from Young Minds, said: “Behind every referral is a young person struggling to cope and calling for help from a broken system.”

The shocking statistics come after The Independent published a series of exposés highlighting the poor treatment of mental health patients across the country, prompting the government to launch national reviews into mental health care.

It comes as:

Separate figures show 289,047 children have been approved for treatment with mental health services but are still waiting to have their first appointment - an increase of 50,000 in just two months.

Eleven areas recorded waits of more than four years

Halton, near Cheshire, had average waits of three years and eight months

There has been a huge increase in the number of young people aged eight to 25 who likely have a mental health disorder from one in eight in 2017 to one in five, according to the most recent NHS data.

Factors such as a children living in households which cannot keep up with bills drove higher rates mental health illness.

Professor Alka Ahuja, vice chair of the Royal College of Psychiatrists’ Child and Adolescent Faculty, said in response to the figures: “It is clear that the mental health crisis affecting children and young people must urgently be addressed. No child should have to wait months for treatment which is vital to their recovery and future wellbeing.”

She said young people who can access mental health support quickly are far less likely to develop severe and complex conditions and called for CAMHS to be provided with the staffing and funding to bring down waiting lists.

Sean Duggan, chief executive of the NHS Confederation’s mental health network, said the data lays bare the need to introduce waiting time targets for children’s community mental health services, expand support teams in schools and open more early access hubs.

“It is yet more evidence of the staggering demand for mental health care from children and young people. While meeting that need for care was challenging pre-Covid, in the face of a number of issues including historical underfunding, long waiting lists, and workforce shortages, the increase linked to the pandemic has had a major impact,” he said.

A ‘blackhole’

Deborah Woods’ daughter Rachel, has been waiting since March last year following a referral by her GP to CAMHS as her Obessive Compulsive Disorder had gotten so bad, she was refusing to wear certain clothes due to fear of contamination.

Her 11 year old daughter, from Wyre, is one of the hundreds of thousands of children waiting to be seen by CAMHs.

She has been suffering from severe OCD since she was six years old. Rachel’s first referral to children’s mental health services when she was six was rejected, Ms Woods said, as clinicans were told by the school she was performing well.

However, a deterioration in her condition forced Ms Woods to send her daughter to a private children’s mental health service costing the family thousands.

After becoming ill again when schools children returned after the pandemic, in 2021 Ms Woods has faced another battle to get her daughter care again. While waiting to be seen one staff member advised her to give her daughter a “Face massage.”

“You’re really desperate, like being told to give your child a facial massage is just like it’s so, so soul destroying.” It was only after she took her daughter to A&E did she then get nine months of intensive therapy in 2022 and discharged in September 2022,” she said.

However, in March 2023 Rachel needed support again. It has been almost a year, and she is yet to even be triaged by the service who are only just seeing patients referred in December 2022.

Describing the wait Deborah said: “You’re in this black hole of a system and that feels like you’ve no idea. You’re referred by a GP , if you’re lucky if you pass that. Once it’s in there. You’re like, I don’t know what’s happening...by time you get seen you are at this horrendous crisis point, I never want her to be at that point.”

When she is in crisis Deborah says Rachel would “Just lose control of herself. She would scream and she was just floods of tears and just passing out, she would swear, she was so like ill…She wouldn’t go on grass at one point because she thought it was chives and contaminated.”

Ms Woods added: “I don’t want her to become suicidal with this…the system is so broken unless you’re in it you don’t get how broken it is.”

Youth mental health emergency

A separate analysis by charity Young Minds also revealed the number of children either being seen or waiting to be seen by children’s mental health services hit a record high of 496,897 in November – up from 493,434 in October 2023.

According to the analysis, urgent referrals for under-18s also hit a record high of 4,032 in November, an increase on the 3,355 recorded the month before.

The number of new referrals was the second-highest figure ever recorded with 126,111, compared to the previous high of 126,857 in March 2022.

Have you been impacted by this story? email rebecca.thomas@independent.co.uk.

Tom Madders, director of communications and campaigns at Young Minds, said: “Another month of record referrals is further proof of the youth mental health emergency. This is incredibly distressing. Behind every referral is a young person struggling to cope and calling for help from a broken system.

“How much worse does the situation need to get before the Government is prompted to do something about it? Every young person should be able to access the mental health support they need when they need it and we need urgent action from the Government to make this a reality.”

The figures on children’s mental health come as figures analysed by the Royal College of Psychiatrists show the number of people in contact with mental health, learning disability and autism services has risen by nearly 500,000 in four years.

According to NHS data published on Thursday, more than 1.85 million people were in contact with mental health, learning disability and autism services at the end of November 2023, up from 1.36 million at the end of November 2019.

Of those seeking support 1.2 million were adults and 444,904 were children. Those needing support from learning disability and autism services has more than doubled in the period to 266,575.

An NHS spokesperson said the latest figurs show the NHS is treating more young people than every and expanding mental health services “as quickly as possible” within the current funding arrangements.

The Department for Health and Social Care said under its £2.3 billion funding back 345,000 more children and young people will be able to access NHS services and mental health support teams in schools will cover at least 50 per cent of pupils by March 2025.