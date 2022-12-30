Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK government is expected to announce that people arriving from China will need a negative Covid-19 test before travelling, PA news agency understands.

It comes as ministers on Thursday said they were reviewing whether to require travellers from China to take Covid tests – 24 hours after saying they had no plans to introduce mandatory checks – but were not taking direct action.

Several countries, including the US, India, Italy, South Korea and Taiwan, have responded by requiring visitors from China to be tested for the virus after the lifting of restrictions caused a wave of infections.

On Friday, Spain and France also announced requirements of negative tests prior to departure for passengers travelling from China.

Some Tory MPs had called for a more robust response from the government, even as the chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, Professor Andrew Pollard, said the imposition of travel restrictions was unlikely to stop variants reaching the UK.

It is understood that the government has moved to align with the US, in part due to concerns about the lack of reliable Covid-19 data from China.

The move is expected to be precautionary and temporary, with the hope that China will improve its Covid-19 surveillance.

Sir Andrew said on Friday morning: “Trying to ban a virus by adjusting what we do with travel has already been shown not to work very well. We have seen that with the bans on travel from various countries during the pandemic.”

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “The important thing is that we have surveillance that when a virus is spreading within our population here in the UK or Europe we are able to pick that up and predict what might happen with the health systems and particularly the more vulnerable in the population.”

The UK government is expected to announce that people arriving from China will need a negative Covid-19 test before travelling (REUTERS)

Prime minister reportedly Rishi Sunak weighed in to take the step for restrictions on travellers from China, according to The Times and The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, Tobias Ellwood, the chair of the Commons defence select committee, told LBC that the government should have already convened a Cobra emergency meeting.

He said: “We should be taking our own precautionary measures … we do not know what variants of Covid have developed in China in the three years of their lockdown.

“Any dithering leaves us as a hostage to fortune … The later you leave any action, the less impact it will have. Let’s get testing in place for passengers regardless of nationality of all incoming flights from China.”

Several countries including India, US and Taiwan have introduced travel restrictions for passengers flying in from China (AP)

Tory MP David Davis suggested that mandatory testing for those coming from China was a “pretty sensible requirement”.

“If somebody turns up with the next virulent variant from China, we want to have processes in place - I think the government should certainly consider it and I would ideally implement it,” the former cabinet minister told LBC.