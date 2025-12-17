Why going to your Christmas drinks tonight could help you later in life

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the days draw in and temperatures drop, sacking off work Christmas drinks in favour of a night in can seem like an appealing option.

But avoiding socialising with your colleagues or friends could do you more harm than good in the long run, putting you at greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s, according to scientists.

New research from a team at the University of St Andrews in Scotland shows a “direct link” between social isolation and cognitive decline - regardless of whether or not people believed they were lonely.

They said their findings showed social interaction, such as Christmas drinks and family gatherings, can boost your cognitive health as well as your mental health.

The study, published in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences , looked at data from 137,000 cognitive function tests taken between 2004 and 2018 by over 30,000 individuals in the US.

They found that reducing social isolation helped protect against cognitive decline across all social groups and genders. Additionally, their findings revealed that while social isolation and loneliness are often thought of as associated, social isolation can boost your cognitive function even if you do not believe you are lonely.

Scientists said socialising can benefit your cognitive health ( Getty/iStock )

The team said cognitive decline in older age is most often driven by Alzheimer’s or related dementias. There are currently estimated to be 982,000 people with dementia in the UK - a number that is expected to rise to 1.4 million by 2040, according to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Lead author of the paper, Dr Jo Hale from the University of St Andrews, said: “Around the holidays, many of us think a lot about how important it is to be surrounded by family and friends.

“From Pagan winter holidays to classic Christmas tales, we’re reminded that social engagement is good for our mental health. This research shows that it’s also important for our cognitive health.”

She said that finding ways to provide regular social interaction for older adults should be a “public health priority”, adding Alzheimer’s is a leading cause of death for older adults in the UK and US.

It comes after research from Newcastle University suggested socialising could help to reduce the risk of frailty later in life.

Results showed that those with higher social engagement at the start had a 31 per cent lower risk of frailty, while those who increased their social activity over the eight-year period saw a 23 per cent reduced risk.