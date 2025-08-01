Study reveals the foods which help avoid illness in later life

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

What you eat could determine how many chronic illnesses you get later in life, scientists warn.

Research has revealed that a healthy diet - such as the Mediterranean diet which is high in plants, fish and unsaturated fats - could slow down the accumulation of chronic diseases including dementia in older adults. Inflammatory diets full of processed meat and sugar may accelerate it.

Researchers from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden studied four diets to investigate their impact on chronic diseases in older adults.

Three of the diets studied were healthy and focused on the intake of vegetables, fruit, whole grains, nuts, legumes, unsaturated fats and reduced intake of sweets, red meat, processed meat and butter/margarine.

The fourth diet, however, was pro-inflammatory and focused on red and processed meat, refined grains and sweetened beverages, with lower intake of vegetables, tea and coffee.

open image in gallery Researchers found eating a healthy diet was linked to a slower accumulation of chronic diseases (File picture) ( Getty Images )

Researchers followed the diets of 2,400 adults aged 60 and older in Sweden for 15 years and tracked their chronic conditions.

Dietary intake was measured using food frequency questionnaires, and adherence to four dietary patterns: the Empirical Dietary Inflammatory Index (EDII), AHEI, the Alternate Mediterranean Diet (AMED), and the MIND (Mediterranean–DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay).

Multimorbidity was defined as the number of chronic diseases and grouped by organ system - musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, and neuropsychiatric.

The results published in the journal Nature Aging revealed those who followed the healthy diets had a slower development of chronic diseases.

For example, long-term adherence to healthy dietary patterns, particularly the AMED, AHEI, and MIND, was linked to a slower accumulation of chronic diseases in older adults.

This applied to cardiovascular disease and dementia, but not to diseases related to muscles and bones.

But those who followed the pro-inflammatory diet, on the other hand, increased their risk of chronic diseases.

”Our results show how important diet is in influencing the development of multimorbidity in ageing populations,” said co-first author Adrián Carballo-Casla, postdoctoral researcher at the Aging Research Centre, Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences and Society, Karolinska Institutet.

The protective effects of diet may be explained by reduced inflammation, a key factor in aging-related diseases.

Study authors want to further their research by identify the dietary recommendations that may have the greatest impact on longevity and the groups of older adults who may benefit most from them, based on their age, gender, psychosocial background and chronic diseases.