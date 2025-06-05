Cardiologists are begging you to never practice this mid-morning habit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Are you tired in the mid-morning? Experts advise not to reach for the caffeine.

A second or third cup of coffee may not have the effect you hope it will. The stimulant can raise cortisol levels, which naturally dip around 10 or 11 a.m. Cortisol is the body’s main stress hormone. It can also regulate inflammation and blood pressure and boost energy. But, high cortisol doesn’t necessarily equate to high energy.

“Cortisol can be high and we can feel tired or low energy, like when we wake up. Or it can be low and we can feel high energy like the mid-morning. If I had to equate cortisol levels with something, it would be irritation,” Calm’s Dr. Chris Mosunic said in a statement.

Regardless, caffeine raises cortisol, “potentially amplifying sympathetic tone," Dr. Marschall Runge told Parade.

"[This] may heighten blood pressure or heart rate more than if caffeine is consumed earlier,” the cardiologist said.

The sympathetic nervous system is a network of nerves that helps your body activate its “fight-or-flight” response. Caffeine can raise sympathetic nerve activity and blood pressure. Previous research has shown people who drink coffee on a regular basis don’t see that rise in blood pressure.

"Until now we have attributed the cardiovascular effects of coffee to caffeine, but we found non-coffee drinkers given decaffeinated coffee also display these effects," Dr. Roberto Corti, a cardiologist at University Hospital in Zurich, explained in 2002.

Some groups are especially vulnerable to mid-morning caffeine, according to Runge. They include people with anxiety disorders, those with a slower caffeine metabolism, women during their period or perimenopause, people with hypertension or prehypertension, individuals with a slow CYP1A2 gene variant, and people with known cardiovascular risks.

If any of these groups repeatedly consume a second cup or an empty stomach during this period of day, they could see negative cumulative effects, he warned.

"Repeated stimulation might stress the system over time," Runge warned.

But, moderate caffeine use “doesn't increase cardiovascular risk” and there are major benefits to drinking coffee. A recent study found it helped women age better.

So, how much caffeine is too much?

Between two to four cups of coffee a day should be safe. An eight-ounce cup contains close to 100 milligrams of caffeine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine daily for adults. Notably, decaffeinated coffees are not caffeine free and everyone responds to caffeine differently.

Beyond that — especially on an empty stomach — risks may increase.

“When your cortisol levels stay elevated, you’re at an increased risk for weight gain, diabetes, heart problems and other health concerns,” dietitian Anthony DiMarino said.

How else can you get the boost?

Eat well and regularly. Talk a short walk and make sure to stay hydrated — with water!

"Dehydration often mimics fatigue," Runge noted.