Top doctor says NHS ‘not out of danger yet’ amid cold weather warning

New NHS figures reveal that the number of patients hospitalised with flu is now levelling off, though officials have issued a stark warning that the health service is "not out of danger yet" as temperatures are set to plummet.

NHS England indicated that the service is entering "calmer waters" following an early surge in hospital admissions for influenza.

However, authorities stressed that "pressures on hospitals remain incredibly high," with concerns that conditions could worsen significantly with the impending cold snap.

The whole of England has been placed under an amber cold health alert by the UK Health Security Agency.

Amber cold health alerts are issued when the forecast weather is “likely to cause significant impacts across health and social care services”.

The new NHS figures show an average of 3,061 flu patients in hospital each day in the week ending December 21, down from an average of 3,140 the week before.

open image in gallery The number of people hospitalised with flu is now levelling off ( Jeff Moore/PA )

An average of 117 patients with flu were in critical care beds in the week ending December 21, down from 128 the previous week.

NHS England said the dip was “thanks in part” to vaccination efforts, with half a million more people given the flu jab compared with the previous year.

The figures have been published in the latest weekly snapshot of the performance of hospitals in England this winter.

Separately, an average of 285 hospital beds were filled each day in the week ending December 21 by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms, down from 427 the previous week.

But NHS England warned that hospitals are still facing “incredible” pressure, with 95 per cent of beds full.

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS England’s national medical director, said: “I want to thank NHS staff who continue to deliver care under extraordinary pressure, and the public who have come forward to get their flu jab which is helping protect the public and ease pressure on hospitals.

open image in gallery NHS England warned that hospitals are still facing “incredible” pressure, with 95 per cent of beds full. ( PA Wire )

“While there are signs of improvement and the NHS is in calmer waters, pressures on hospitals remain incredibly high and we’re not out of danger yet with temperatures set to drop in the coming days.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting praised NHS staff for their efforts in the “face of ongoing pressures”, adding: “By modernising the NHS – with strong clinical leadership, embracing digital tools and putting more power in the hands of local leaders – ambulance handover times are down on last year and more patients are getting the care they need, when they need it.

“Alongside this, we have delivered more than half a million more flu jabs this year compared to the last – but we are not out of the woods yet, with flu continuing to be a challenge.”

Rory Deighton, acute and community care director at the NHS Confederation, added: “The slight fall in flu cases is welcome given the very early and very rapid spike at the start of the month.

“However, this does not mean that pressure on the NHS is easing.

“Services are still seeing high levels of demand due to seasonal viruses and bed occupancy is around 95%, which is well above safe levels.

“There are also thousands of patients stuck in hospital beds despite being medically well enough to go home, in part due to a lack of community and social care.

“We do not know when flu levels will peak and with the busiest weeks of winter still ahead of us, the NHS is working incredibly hard to ensure patients remain safe in the face of high demand, increasing staff sickness and the continued impact of industrial action.”