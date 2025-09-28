Study finds singing these three songs could help treat lung disease

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singing songs by Elvis Presley and The Beatles could help patients living with lung disease, a small new study suggests.

Researchers from Monash University in Australia and the University of Cambridge found that online group singing therapy can help improve the quality of life among patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and interstitial lung disease (ILD).

The team examined data on 101 patients in Australia; half were enrolled in a 12-week online singing programme and the other half were given usual care.

During the programme, participants were guided through group singing of songs including Elvis’ Can’t Help Falling In Love, Let It Be by The Beatles and wartime song Pack Up Your Troubles during 90-minute sessions.

All of the people in the study took part in surveys designed to assess a person’s quality of life.

The score was 7.4 points higher among the singing group, and even higher among the group who attended eight sessions or more.

People who attended eight or more singing sessions had a score which was 11 points higher than those who received usual care, which researchers said is a “clinically important difference”.

Greater effects were seen among women and those with anxiety and depression.

Presenting the study to the European Respiratory Society Congress in Amsterdam, Professor Natasha Smallwood from Monash University in Melbourne, said: “Chronic breathlessness is a common and highly distressing symptom for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and interstitial lung disease.

“Yet there is a lack of safe, effective, and acceptable treatment options for managing this symptom.

“Group singing is increasingly used to manage symptoms and improve quality of life for people with neurological, mental health, and respiratory conditions, but we need more evidence to prove that this is beneficial, especially for people with interstitial lung disease.”

She added: “Compared to usual care, taking part in the Sinfonia singing programme led to improved quality of life for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or interstitial lung disease with chronic breathlessness.

“These effects were most pronounced amongst people who attended at least eight of the 12 sessions.”

Prof Smallwood added: “The way in which group singing improves quality of life remains unclear and may vary for different participants, but it could be due to better control of breathing, social connection, or mood improvements.”

Commenting on the study, Dr Apostolos Bossios, head of the European Respiratory Society’s expert group on airway diseases, said: “People with COPD and ILD suffer with long-term breathing difficulties, and this can severely restrict their day-to-day lives.

“These conditions cannot be cured, so we need better strategies to help people live happier, healthier lives.

“The world-first Sinfonia study adds to a growing body of evidence that supports using non-medication-based approaches for managing challenging conditions.

“By better understanding how group singing can be incorporated in existing healthcare services, we will be able to make a difference in the lives of patients with lung disease such as COPD and ILD.”

Sarah Sleet, chief executive at Asthma and Lung UK, said: “It’s not a surprise that a singing programme could improve your symptoms of lung disease and improve your quality of life, as singing requires good breath control and releases hormones called endorphins that can help you to feel happy and even relieve pain.

“But it’s good to see research in this area, which can help people with lung conditions understand what they could do themselves to improve their lung disease, while having a good time.

“If you think singing might help you, you can join an Asthma and Lung UK singing group.”