The number of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus in England has risen by 22 per cent to the highest level in six weeks, NHS Test and Trace data suggests.

A total of 17,162 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the country at least once in the week to May 26. The weekly increase in positive test results brings the number of new infections to its highest since 14 April.

Meanwhile, the number of rapid lateral flow coronavirus (LFD) tests carried out in England has fallen to its lowest level in six weeks. People without coronavirus symptoms are eligible to take two LFD tests a week. In the week to May 26, just over 4.8 million rapid tests were carried out in England.

It is down from a peak of just over 7.6 million LFD tests in the week to March 17, which coincided with the return of secondary students to school.

The rapid tests can be done at home and the results are available in 30 minutes or under without the need for processing in a laboratory.

They are different to polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests which are processed in a lab and are used mainly for people with covid-19 symptoms.

One million polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests were conducted in the week to May 26, the highest total for two months, and up 3 per cent from the previous week.

New of the increase comes amid reports that a Covid variant said to have originated in Nepal has been raised as a possible concern among ministers.

The mutation has been detected in Europe and could become a factor in decisions over travel rules for British holidaymakers, it is reported.