Cough medicines containing specific ingredient withdrawn over allergy concerns
Health experts have warned that medicines containing pholcodine can cause allergic reactions in rare cases
Cough medicines containing a specific ingredient are being withdrawn over safety concerns.
Health experts have warned that medicines containing pholcodine, which can be sold behind the counter without a prescription at pharmacies, could cause people to experience an allergic reaction in rare cases.
People have been advised to check the packaging of any cough tablets or syrups they have at home to see if pholcodine is listed.
If it is, they should speak to their pharmacist about getting a different medicine.
Cough medicines that contain the ingredient include the following, according to the BBC:
- Boots Night Cough Relief Oral Solution, PL 00014/0230
- Boots Dry Cough Syrup 6 Years+
- Boots Day Cold & Flu Relief Oral Solution
- Cofsed Linctus
- Care Pholcodine 5mg/5ml Oral Solution Sugar Free
- Galenphol Linctus
- Galenphol Paediatric Linctus
- Galenphol Strong Linctus
- Covonia Dry Cough Sugar Free Formula
- Pholcodine Linctus Bells Healthcare 5mg Per 5ml Oral Solution
- Numark Pholcodine 5mg per 5ml Oral Solution
- Well Pharmaceuticals Pholcodine 5mg per 5ml Oral Solution
- Superdrug Pholcodine Linctus BP
- Strong Pholcodine Linctus BP
- Pholcodine Linctus BP
- Strong Pholcodine Linctus BP
