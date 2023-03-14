Cough medicines containing specific ingredient withdrawn over allergy concerns

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cough medicines containing a specific ingredient are being withdrawn over safety concerns.

Health experts have warned that medicines containing pholcodine, which can be sold behind the counter without a prescription at pharmacies, could cause people to experience an allergic reaction in rare cases.

People have been advised to check the packaging of any cough tablets or syrups they have at home to see if pholcodine is listed.

If it is, they should speak to their pharmacist about getting a different medicine.

Cough medicines that contain the ingredient include the following, according to the BBC: