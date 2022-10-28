Two new Covid variants found in UK with hundreds of cases detected

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two new strains of coronavirus have emerged in the UK, health officials have warned.

More than 700 cases of the mutant BQ.1 variant have been detected across the country with a further 18 cases of the so-called XBB variant.

Both XBB and BQ.1 are very immune evasive and may even be immune to current vaccines, experts have told The Independent.

XBB and BQ.1 are descandants of the highly transmissible Omicron variant and experts warned that a “swarm” of such subvariants could lead a fresh Covid wave across Europe and North America by the end of November.

The UK Health and Security Agency said studies are ongoing on the new variants and the body is assessing the situation closely.

According to the Biozentrum research facility at the University of Basel, which has been studying the evolution of the virus since the pandemic started, there is a “collective” of subvariants that are showing an ability to spread rapidly.

“The trends we’re seeing at the moment are very different from what’s happened in the past,” Cornelius Roemer, a computational biologist with Biozentrum, told The Independent.

“Omicron was maybe the first variant that was good at evading immunity and that’s why it caused such a large wave. Now for the first time, we see many lineages, many variants emerging parallel that all have very similar mutations and that all manage to still evade immunity pretty well,” he said.

Dr Meera Chand, director of clinical and emerging infection at the UKHSA said: “It is not unexpected to see new variants of SARS-CoV-2 emerge. Neither BQ.1 nor XBB have been designated as Variants of Concern and UKHSA is monitoring the situation closely, as always.

“Vaccination remains our best defence against future COVID-19 waves, so it is still as important as ever that people come take up all the doses for which they are eligible as soon as possible.”

More follows...