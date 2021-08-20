Covid patients in the UK are to be treated with man-made antibodies that prevent and fight coronavirus infection after approval was granted by the medicines regulator.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said the treatment, which was used on former US president Donald Trump after he fell with Covid-19, would be rolled out through the NHS “as soon as possible”.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the clinical trial data they had assessed has shown Ronapreve may be used to prevent infection, treat symptoms of acute Covid-19 infection and can reduce the likelihood of being admitted to hospital due to the virus.

The drug, administered by injection or infusion, acts at the lining of the respiratory system and combines two antibodies that bind to different places on the coronavirus spike protein, the part of the virus responsible for gaining entry to human cells. This neutralising process blocks infection and helps to accelerate the clearance of the virus.

It’s hoped that the dual antibody approach will maintain the effectiveness of the treatment if a new coronavirus variant emerges with notable mutations to its spike protein.

The drug is the first monoclonal antibody combination product approved for use against Covid-19 in the UK.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that act like natural human antibodies in the immune system.

The health secretary said the treatment was a “significant addition to our armoury to tackle Covid-19”, alongside the UK’s vaccines and life-saving therapeutics such as dexamethasone and tocilizumab.

“We are now working at pace with the NHS and expert clinicians to ensure this treatment can be rolled out to NHS patients as soon as possible,” he added.

UK trials for the drug, developed by pharmaceutical firms Regeneron and Roche, took place before widespread vaccination and the emergence of virus variants.

Martin Landray, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Oxford, said there have been a number of studies into the treatment in an out-of-hospital setting, “each with positive results – reducing viral clearance and reducing the risk of hospitalisation”. He added: “There have been no major safety concerns.”