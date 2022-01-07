Fourth Covid jab not yet needed, say UK government advisers
Booster dose still offers high protection three months on
A fourth dose of a coronavirus vaccine is not yet needed, UK government health advisers have said.
Booster doses continued to provide high levels of protection months after being administered, new data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed.
The level of protection against hospitalisation remained at around 90 per cent in older people three months after they received a third jab, the UKHSA said.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said there was no immediate need to introduce a second booster dose but the situation would be kept under review.
Professor Wei Shen Lim, the JCVI’s chair of COVID-19 immunisation, said: “The current data shows the booster dose is continuing to provide high levels of protection against severe disease, even for the most vulnerable older age groups.
“For this reason, the committee has concluded there is no immediate need to introduce a second booster dose, though this will continue to be reviewed.
“The data is highly encouraging and emphasises the value of a booster jab. With Omicron continuing to spread widely, I encourage everyone to come forward for their booster dose, or if unvaccinated, for their first 2 doses, to increase their protection against serious illness.”
