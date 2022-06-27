Covid UK: Calls for booster jabs by Autumn as cases continue to rise

Covid boosters will be needed in September as cases continue to rise, a government vaccines expert has warned.

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the government’s Joint Committee on Immunisations and Vaccinations, said on BBC Radio Four on Monday, Covid-19 boosters will need to be rolled out as immunity to the virus gained by previous booster campaigns wanes.

Professor Finn suggested September would be a good time to start a new booster campaign when the NHS usually also begins rolling out flu vaccines.

The JCVI member warned the UK may also face a “significant flu epidemic” this winter as cases in the southern hemisphere surge.

Talking about who should be prioritised for any Covid booster he said: “we’re going to need to focus on older people, people with underlying conditions and potentially also healthcare workers on the frontline.”

Earlier this year the JCVI said the UK would likely need an autumn Covid booster campaign after advising the government to begin a Spring booster programme for vulnerable patients and over 75s.

