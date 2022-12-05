Covid boosters urged as hundreds of thousands at risk yet to get jab

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health
Get our free Health Check email
Hundreds of thousands of people at high risk of falling seriously ill with coronavirus have not yet come forward for their booster jab, NHS leaders have warned.
Two thirds of the 6.4 million people eligible for a booster because of a medical condition have received the jab – but some may not be aware that they are entitled to one.
Pregnant women, people who have a learning disability or severe mental illness, or those with chronic conditions, blood cancer, diabetes, epilepsy and asthma, are all eligible and considered at risk by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
It takes up to 14 days to get maximum protection from a booster dose and the public is being urged to act now ahead of the festive period.
“The NHS is now urging everyone to check whether they or someone they know meets the criteria – and to go onto the National Booking Service and self-declare if they are yet to do so – it could be the best gift you give a loved one this Christmas,” said NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis.
More than 16 million people so far have had a Covid-19 booster, while 18 million have had a flu jab, according to NHS England. Of those who are considered to be severely immunosuppressed, 71 per cent have had a top-up jab.
Health bosses also stressed that carers and household contacts of anyone with a weakened immune system should also get a booster. Over-50s and health and social care workers can also get the jab on the NHS.
Everyone known to be eligible has been invited to receive the jab, according to the NHS – but some 350,000 people have also self-declared as being at risk and health bosses are encouraging others to step forward.
Vaccines are “the safest, most effective way of protecting us from coronavirus and flu”, said Diabetes UK’s head of care, Douglas Twenefour, adding: “People with diabetes have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and have a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if they get coronavirus.
“People with diabetes are also at a higher risk of developing serious complications from flu.”
UK news in pictures
Show all 50
Paul Howard, chief executive of Lupus UK said: “We have spoken with people who are ‘fatigued’ by the number and frequency of Covid-19 vaccines but it is recommended that higher-risk groups continue to have this additional protection.
“Recent evidence has shown that the more doses of Covid-19 vaccine an immunosuppressed person has, the more likely they are to produce a measurable immune response.”
Meg Stapleton, policy manager at the MS Society said the “relentless, painful and disabling” nature of the illness means it is important for sufferers to try and maintain their level of protection from Covid-19 along with the seasonal flu.
Helen Rowntree, chief executive officer at Blood Cancer UK, said: “While people with blood cancer might not respond to the Covid-19 vaccine as well as someone without blood cancer, some protection is better than none and the vaccine remains our best defence against the virus.”
Additional reporting by PA
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies