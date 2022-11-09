Jump to content

Covid vaccination boosts efficacy of nose-throat cavity cancer treatment

Doctors say having jab improves body’s response to drugs, writes Jane Dalton

Wednesday 09 November 2022 19:23
<p>Tumours, highlighted in yellow, shrank more in vaccinated people</p>

Tumours, highlighted in yellow, shrank more in vaccinated people

(YJ Hua / Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center)

Cancer drugs worked better after patients had had Covid-19 jabs, scientists have discovered.

Patients with nasopharyngeal cancer – in the area from the back of the nose to the upper part of the throat – who had had a coronavirus vaccine “responded significantly better” to treatment than unvaccinated patients, according to German and Chinese experts.

Doctors looked at more than 1,500 patients in 23 hospitals across China, 373 of whom had received the Chinese Covid vaccine SinoVac.

