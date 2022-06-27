Covid hospital patients in England up by 37 per cent

Rebecca Thomas
Health Correspondent
Monday 27 June 2022 16:47
<p>Covid hospital admissions continue to rise with more than 7,800 in NHS beds across England </p>

Covid hospital admissions continue to rise with more than 7,800 in NHS beds across England

(PA Wire)

The number of Covid positive patients in hospitals across England has jumped by 37 per cent - up by more than 2000 in a week.

A total of 7,822 Covid positive patients are in beds across England as of Monday, the latest NHS figures show.

New admissions are on the rise with 1,011 recorded on Saturday - up by 35 per cent the week prior.

The number of Covid patients in critical care units across England is also on the rise, with 192 positive patients in mechanical ventilation beds on Monday compared to 150 the week prior.

The data however does not differentiate between patients who have been admitted for Covid and those who have tested positive after admission for another condition.

According to an analysis by John Roberts, a Covid-19 data expert from the Covid actuaries repsonse group, weekly growth rate for admissions is now 40 per cent compared to a 30 per cent growth rate last week.

He said on twitter: “To put that rate of growth in context we are now around one doubling away from the peaks we saw for BA.1 and BA.2 admissions earlier this year. That would represent the third such peak in 6 months, much faster than previous waves.”

The latest figures come after a spokesperson for the government today: “So we are obviously seeing the emergence of two Omicron variants, which are likely to be the driving cause for the rise in cases. The latest data suggests that these are now the dominant strains in the UK.

“But so far vaccination means that those rising cases haven’t translated into a rise of severe illness or death with no increase in ICU admissions.

“As you would expect UKHSA continues to assess all the available data. We set out some time ago the plan for living with COVID and we will continue to utilise that plan and look at how we can provide more protection for people later this year with things like boosters, which we’ve spoken about previously.

“We’ve always been clear that COVID hasn’t gone away. And we try to always continue to urge people to come forward and receive vaccinations when they are offered them.

“As you’d expect UKHSA continue to monitor the situation very closely.”

More to follow...

