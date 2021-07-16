One in 95 people had Covid-19 in England in the week to 10 July, according to official estimates, as infection rates continue to rise sharply ahead of the lifting of restrictions later this month.

The Office for National Statistics said on Friday that the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus was estimated to have increased in all regions of England, with the north-east recording the highest proportion of people likely to test positive - about one in 40.

“In England, the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus continued to increase in the week ending 10 July 2021,” the ONS said.

“We estimate that 577,700 people within the community population in England had Covid-19... equating to around 1 in 95 people.”

The current figure is up from one in 160 people in the previous week and is the highest number since the week to 6 February.

Meanwhile, about one in 90 people in Scotland were estimated to have had Covid in the week to 10 July, up from one in 100 in the previous week, while the figure in Wales was one in 360 people, broadly unchanged from one in 340 in the previous week.

More follows...