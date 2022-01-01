Covid: England reports another record rise in cases with 162,572 new infections

Number is 2,000 higher than previous 24-hour period

Tom Batchelor
Saturday 01 January 2022 17:13
<p>England records a record high on last day of 2021 [file photo] </p>

England records a record high on last day of 2021 [file photo]

(Getty Images)

A new record of 162,572 Covid cases has been registered in the past 24 hours in England, government figures show.

The number is up from the 160,276 new lab-confirmed Covid cases in the previous 24-hour period reported on Friday.

The figure does not include cases in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which have not been published.

A further 154 people died in England within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, Saturday’s figures showed.

Separate data published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 174,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The new record came as experts warned that mixing by groups of people celebrating New Year’s Eve could cause infections to spread even more rapidly.

With cases already surging, the government is under increasing pressure to bring in fresh restrictions for the public to prevent hospitals becoming overwhelmed with Covid patients.

The government said the figures released were for England only due to a “data issue” and that the full statistics for the four nations would be made public “after the holidays”.

More follows...

