First Covid rise in England and Wales for nearly 3 months as infections surge

Covid infections in England have risen for the first time in nearly three months, the latest figures show.

The estimated number of people testing positive for the virus stood at 766,500 in the week ending September 14, up 8.6 per cent from 705,800 in the previous week, according to new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Cases have also risen in Wales over the same time period, increasing from 28,200 to 39,700.

This is the first week-on-week increase in the two countries since early July.

However, cases are continuing to fall in Northern Ireland and Scotland, according to the latest ONS Covid infection study.

Across the UK, an estimated 927,900 people were infected with Covid-19 in the seven days to September 14, up 5 per cent from 881,200 in the previous week.

Within England, the percentage of people testing positive for Covid increased in the North East, Yorkshire and The Humber, West Midlands, and London, and continued to decrease in the South East. In all other regions of the country, the trend was uncertain in the most recent week, the ONS said.

Infection rates have also risen in children in School Year 7 to 11, as well as those aged 25 to 34 year, the ONS said.