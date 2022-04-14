Covid cases in UK drop by more than 30% in one week

Coronavirus infections in the UK have fallen by more than 30 per cent in a week, latest government data shows.

Some 238,938 people tested positive in the seven days to Thursday, 34 per cent fewer than the number found to have the virus the previous week. This follows the withdrawal of free Covid-19 testing in England.

Separate figures published on Thursday indicated that hospital admissions had dropped in England for the first time since the end of February.

However, the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test result have risen, according to the government. Over the last seven days, 1,984 fatalities were announced, up more than 50 per cent from the previous week.

Elsewhere, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has warned that the prevalence of the virus is still high across the country.

But its representative sample of swab tests, which offers a more accurate picture of Covid-19 levels than the data published by the government, showed that coronavirus infections are falling in most of the UK.

Cases dropped in England for the first time in more than a month, with one in 13 people estimated to have had the virus last week, down from one in 14, according to the ONS.

The only area where infections are rising is in Wales, where 231,900 were believed to have Covid-19 last week, up slightly from 230,800.

Although the figures are generally “encouraging”, Professor Kevin McConway of the Open University warned there were still “reasons for concern”, noting the high transmission rates in England and Wales.

"Covid-19 hasn’t gone away, and infections are still common,” he said.

Prof McConway added: "Yes, there are no legal restrictions in England, and few elsewhere in the UK. We do have to learn to live with the virus - but that doesn’t mean ignoring it.

"Let’s all please take sensible personal precautions that reduce the chance of getting infected and passing the infection on, as we enjoy the Easter holidays."

Additional reporting by PA