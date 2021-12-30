Covid: UK reports 189,213 new cases in another record rise
The UK has reported a further 189,213 lab-confirmed Covid in the past 24 hours in the latest record rise in infections.
The total includes reported figures for Wales covering a two-day period.
The government said a further 332 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19. That figure includes a backlog of hospital deaths reported by NHS England covering the period of 24 to 29 December.
Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 174,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
