Covid hospital admission on rise again in England

Covid hospital admissions in England are on the rise again after two months of decline, new data shows.

Patients admitted to hospital for Covid-19 were up by 6 per cent, from 1,175 to 1,380, on 7 June compared to the 31 May, according to data published by NHS England.

The number of patients being admitted to hospital for Covid have increased in the first week of June, figures show, after being in decline since the beginning of April.

The biggest increases were in the east of England, up by 41 per cent, and in the south east and south west which were up by 23 per cent.

More to follow...