Daily UK Covid cases rise to highest since mid-February as Delta variant spreads
It is the highest figure since the 13 Febuary
Britain recorded a further 11,625 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases on Tuesday — the highest number since mid-February — amid concerns at the spread of the Delta variant.
Daily figures also show a further 27 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 128,008.
More follows...
