Covid crisis ‘not over’ as hospitalisations to rise for two weeks, warns Chris Whitty

Covid hospitalisations will continue to rise for at least two weeks, the government’s chief medic Chris Whitty has warned.

Dr Whitty said during a Local Government Association conference on Wednesday the Covid-19 crisis “is not over” and said new variants of the disease could arise at any time.

He pointed to the latest data showing the number of people with Covid in hospitals has been rising and said this would likely continue for at least two weeks.

The chief medical officer said the current rise in cases is “currently being driven by Omicron rather than new variants” but said “we need to keep a very close eye on this because at any point new variants could emerge anywhere in the world, including the UK, obviously as what happened with the Alpha variants.”

He said fortunately death rates were still low but that hospitalisations meant there was still pressure on the NHS.

When asked about the end of free testing for the public on 1 April, Dr Whitty said it was a “trade off between disparities because the effects of free testing are probably going to be differential across society and the very substantial sums that are going into it which otherwise going into other public health issues.”

“Ministers have chosen in that balance. They wish to prioritise other things then the three testing but I don’t think anyone’s got any illusions that there are some downsides to that...no one’s going to claim an easy answer to this, this is a balancing and is fundamentally a ministerial one.”

The chief medical officer’s comments come on the two year anniversary of the day the UK announced a national lockdown.

Dr Whitty said the