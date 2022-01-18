The UK’s approach to tackling Covid-19 was weighted in favour of the elderly and has harmed children as a result, a leading paediatric expert has said.

“Our children have suffered too much from us closing down their lives, to protect the middle age and the vulnerable,” Russell Viner, a professor in adolescent health at University College London, told The Independent. “I don't think during this pandemic we have necessarily got the balance right.”

Schools in Britain were shut throughout the first lockdown of the pandemic, before reopening in June and September. During the Alpha wave, which ran from winter 2020 to spring 2021, there were mass closures across the four nations and a move to remote learning; however, there was no UK-wide closure of classrooms.

Prof Viner, who is also a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said there was now clear evidence pandemic-related school closures have harmed children. This includes loss of learning, reduced social interaction, isolation, decreased physical activity, increased mental health problems, and the potential for at-home abuse.

The National Mental Health of Children and Young People study showed that likely mental health disorders in English children and young people increased from one in nine to one in six during the pandemic. Childhood obesity in England also increased by 4.5 per cent from 2019 to 2021. And medical referrals for children protection fell by up to 39 per cent.

Although school closures reduce the number of contacts children have, and may decrease transmission, a study of 12 million adults in the UK found no difference in the risk of death from Covid-19 in households with or without children.

Prof Viner acknowledged “there’s a lot of complexity” around keeping young people safe from Covid-19 and minimising risk, but warned against the inadvertent dangers of “wrapping children in cotton wool to protect them”.

“This dilemma about how do we protect children is one that's been there for paediatricians and parents for generations,” he said. “Covid is a new thing, but it brings out the same set of issues.

“If we drive all risk out of our children's lives, we actually potentially harm them. At the beginning of Covid, when we were looking at reopening schools safely, I would often say ‘There's no such thing as safe.’ Now, every time you open your front door and walk out, you are starting to become [more] unsafe in a sense there is risk.

“We choose to say that we accept the risks that are inherent in life, we try and minimise them, but realise there is some risk there. If we wrap our children in cotton wool to try to protect them, we end up smothering them.”

This doesn’t mean that schools should not be made safer, Prof Viner said, pointing to how more should have been done to improve ventilation facilities in classrooms to help mitigate against the spread of Covid-19 and avoid disruption.

“In retrospect, of all the billions of pounds that have been spent on Covid, if we'd really embarked on a major investment programme in improving ventilation in schools in June 2020, when we reopened our primary schools, we would now be in a very different place,” he said.

“The government is investing in a range of improved ventilation facilities for schools but actually, if we’d done this right at the beginning, we would be a lot further ahead.”

Some 350,000 CO2 monitors have been sent out to schools by the government to assess air flow. Of the nine in 10 schools that received the monitors, more than a third found classrooms with consistently poor levels of ventilation, according to a recent union survey.

Meanwhile, only 8,000 purifiers, which actually clean the air of the Covid virus, have been provided to schools.

Prof Viner said the threat of new Covid variants made it impossible to rule out the need for further school closures, but warned that everything should be done to keep classrooms open in any future lockdown.

“We need to absolutely prioritise keeping schools open if we can because of the harms that have occurred to our children during this pandemic for very little benefit,” he said.

“There's been a lot of benefit from the way we have fought this pandemic. There's been a lot of benefit for the elderly. It's been a lot of benefit for the middle aged, like me. But there's been almost no benefit for children from the way we have fought this pandemic.”

Dr Deepti Gurdasani, an epidemiologist at Queen Mary University London, said not enough consideration was being given to keeping clinically vulnerable children safe, and that the lack of mitigation measures in schools mean they are at a greater risk from Covid compared to their classmates.

“The open versus closed dichotomy is a false one,” she said. “Every single parent wants schools open - but safely. The choice can't be between education and health. We should have access to both.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 17 January 2022 Bonhams’ Danny McIlwraith holds a Nigerian polycrome carved wood mask during a photocall for the sale of the Jim Lennon Collection at Bonhams in Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 16 January 2022 The moon rises above the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, Hampshire PA UK news in pictures 15 January 2022 Demonstrators outside Downing Street during a ‘Kill The Bill’ protest against The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in London PA UK news in pictures 14 January 2022 Ecologist Emma Smart (left) and retired GP Dr Diana Warner outside HMP Bronzefield, in Surrey, following their release from the prison where Emma undertook a 26-day hunger strike during her incarceration. Ms Smart was sentenced in November, along with other members of Insulate Britain, to serve four months for breaking a High Court injunction by taking part in a blockade at junction 25 of the M25 motorway during the morning rush hour on 8 October last year PA UK news in pictures 13 January 2022 A TV presenter holds a copy of a newspaper outside 10 Downing Streetafter the Prime Minister apologised for attending a gathering of colleagues in the Number Ten garden in May 2020, while the UK was in strict lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic Getty UK news in pictures 12 January 2022 Fitness guru Derrick Evans after receiving an MBE during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle PA UK news in pictures 11 January 2022 A couple walk underneath an umbrella during wet weather on Westminster Bridge in central London PA UK news in pictures 10 January 2022 A jogger passes the Covid Memorial Wall in London AP UK news in pictures 9 January 2021 The sun rises over horses at Seaton Sluice in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 8 January 2022 Riders compete during the Veterans Men's race at the UK Cyclo-Cross National Championships 2022 in Ardingly, south of London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 7 January 2022 A dog looks out of a car window at the wintry conditions in Killeshin, Co. Laois PA UK news in pictures 6 January 2022 People walk through frost and mist alongside a frozen lake during sunrise in Bushy Park, London REUTERS UK news in pictures 5 January 2022 A skier jumps on the slopes at Allenheads in the Pennines to the north of Weardale in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 4 January 2022 Freshly-fallen snow covers houses in Corbridge, near Hexham in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 3 January 2022 Dean Morrison, 13, receives his Covid-19 vaccine from student nurse Anthony McLaughlin during a vaccination clinic at the Glasgow Central Mosque PA UK news in pictures 2 January 2022 Konastantinos Tsimikas of Liverpool with Chelsea’s Mason Mount during the Premier League match at Stamfrod Bridge Liverpool FC/Getty UK news in pictures 1 January 2022 New Year’s Eve Lasers, drones and fireworks illuminate the sky in front of the Royal Naval College in Greenwich shortly after midnight in London EPA UK news in pictures 31 December 2021 Competitors in fancy dress run across the Pennine tops near Haworth, West Yorkshire, in the annual Auld Lang Syne Fell race which attracts hundreds of runners every year PA UK news in pictures 30 December 2021 Sunrise at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 29 December 2021 The Very Revd Dr Robert Willis, Dean of Canterbury Cathedral, looks at Becket, a six month old red-billed chough as he visits Wildwood Wildlife Park in Kent on the anniversary of the murder of Thomas Becket PA UK news in pictures 28 December 2021 Troops of the Household Cavalry are seen reflected in a puddle during the changing of the Queen’s Life Guard, on Horse Guards Parade, in central London PA UK news in pictures 27 December 2021 A pedestrian walks past a winter sale sign outside a John Lewis store on Oxford street in London Getty UK news in pictures 26 December 2021 Riders take their bikes through the snow near Castleside, County Durham PA UK news in pictures 25 December 2021 Patrick Corkery wears a santa hat and beard as waves crash over him at Forty Foot near Dublin during a Christmas Day dip PA UK news in pictures 24 December 2021 People stand inside Kings Cross Station on Christmas Eve in London Reuters UK news in pictures 23 December 2021 Christmas shoppers fill the car park at Fosse Shopping Park in Leicester PA UK news in pictures 22 December 2021 The sun rises behind the stones as people gather for the winter solstice at Stonehenge. Getty UK news in pictures 21 December 2021 People take part in a winter solstice swim at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh to mark the solstice and to witness the dawn after the longest night of the year PA UK news in pictures 20 December 2021 An auction employee displays poultry to buyers and sellers attending the Christmas Poultry Sale at York Auction Centre in Murton PA UK news in pictures 19 December 2021 Joao Moutinho of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Getty Images UK news in pictures 18 December 2021 Freight lorries queuing at the port of Dover in Kent PA UK news in pictures 17 December 2021 Newly elected Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan, bursts 'Boris' bubble' held by colleague Tim Farron, as she celebrates following her victory in the North Shropshire by-election PA UK news in pictures 16 December 2021 Brussels sprouts are harvested by workers as they prepare for the busy Christmas period near Boston in Lincolnshire PA UK news in pictures 15 December 2021 Lewis Hamilton is made a Knight Bachelor by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle PA UK news in pictures 14 December 2021 The Royal Liver Buildings surrounded by early morning fog in Liverpool PA UK news in pictures 13 December 2021 People queue outside a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centre at St Thomas's Hospital in Westminster Getty Images UK news in pictures 12 December 2021 People take part in the Big Leeds Santa Dash in Roundhay Park, Leeds PA UK news in pictures 11 December 2021 People arrive at a Covid-19 vaccination centre at Elland Road in Leeds, PA UK news in pictures 10 December 2021 Stella Moris speaks to the media after the US Government won its High Court bid to overturn a judge’s decision not to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange PA UK news in pictures 9 December 2021 Camels are lead around Salisbury Cathedral during a rehearsal for the Christmas Eve Service PA UK news in pictures 8 December 2021 Margaret Keenan and Nurse May Parsons, a year after Margaret was the first person in the UK to receive the Pfizer vaccine PA UK news in pictures 7 December 2021 Snowfall in Leadhills, South Lanarkshire as Storm Barra hits the UK with disruptive winds, heavy rain and snow PA UK news in pictures 6 December 2021 A person tries to avoid sea spray on New Brighton promenade in Wallasey as the UK readies for the arrival of Storm Barra Getty UK news in pictures 5 December 2021 People release balloons during a tribute to six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes outside Emma Tustin's former address in Solihull, West Midlands, where he was murdered by his stepmother PA UK news in pictures 4 December 2021 People walk through a Christmas market in Trafalgar Square Reuters UK news in pictures 3 December 2021 A pedestrian carries a dog as they dodge shoppers on Oxford Street in central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 2 December 2021 Duchess of Cambridge inspects a Faberge egg at the Victoria and Albert Museum Getty UK news in pictures 1 December 2021 Meerkats at London Zoo with an advent calendar PA UK news in pictures 30 November 2021 Workers put the finishing touches to the Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree ahead of the lighting ceremony later in the week PA UK news in pictures 29 November 2021 Home Secretary Priti Patel is greeted by a police dog at a special memorial service for Met Police Sergeant Matiu Ratana Getty

“Clinically vulnerable children and parents have been particularly hung out to dry, with parents being prosecuted for the crime of trying to keep children safe.”

She also said the slowness of the UK’s vaccine rollout among under-18s and the failure to better protect children in school was resulting in the continued transmission of the virus among the young and leading to huge classroom absences.

The latest data show that 310,000 children were out of school due to Covid on 6 January. “Mass disruption will continue unless we do something to contain transmission,” Dr Gurdasani said.