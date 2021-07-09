The number of Coronavirus infections linked to the dominant Delta variant have increased by 54,268 in the past week, a rise of 32 per cent, Public Health England has said.

In a new analysis of variant cases in the UK, PHE said the Delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounted for 99 per cent of call cases that have been genetically sequenced.

Of the 54,268 cases, 44 were linked to a new version of the Delta variant, known as the Delta AY.1 variant which is being watched closely for fears it could be even more transmissible than the original strain.

There are 4 current variants of concern and 9 variants under investigation. The variants are being closely monitored because of their potential to evade the vaccines and infect more people - so far the vaccines offer good protection against variants with two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine delivering 96 per cent and 92 per cent protection against hospitalisation, respectively.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency said: “The data continues to show that the sharp increase in cases that we are seeing is not being followed by a similar increase in hospitalisation and death. This is because two doses of the available vaccines offer a high level of protection against the Delta variant. Getting both jabs is the best way to ensure you and the people you love remain safe, so we once again urge everyone to come forward as soon as they are eligible.

“As we approach the planned end of restrictions, we must remain cautious and careful. Cases are rising across the country, and whilst the vaccines offer excellent protection, they do not offer 100 per cent protection. Be sensible, and follow ‘hands, face, space, fresh air’ at all times and make sure to get tested if required.”