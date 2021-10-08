Global cases of depression and anxiety increased by a quarter in 2020, study says

Global cases of depression and anxiety increased by more than a quarter throughout 2020 due to the pandemic, with countries hardest hit by Covid-19 and lockdown restrictions most affected, according to new research.

Scientists collected and assessed data from pre-existing studies to estimate the impact of Covid on the mental health of the world population, concluding that there was an additional 53 million cases of major depressive disorders and 76 million cases of anxiety last year.

Women and younger people were disproportionately affected, while countries that recorded high infection rates and experienced major reductions in the movement of people – a result of lockdown – had the greatest increases in prevalence of these conditions.

Lead author Dr Damian Santomauro, of the Queensland Centre for Mental Health Research, said the findings of the report, published in The Lancet, highlighted “an urgent need to strengthen mental health systems in order to address the growing burden of major depressive disorder and anxiety disorders worldwide.

“Meeting the added demand for mental health services due to Covid-19 will be challenging, but taking no action should not be an option,” he added.

In the absence of the pandemic, model estimates suggest there would have been 193 million cases of depression and 298 million cases of anxiety. However, the study estimates that these figures rose by 28 per cent and 26 per cent respectively last year, with women accounting for the bulk of these increases.

Until now, no studies had analysed the global impact of the pandemic on the prevalence of these mental health disorders in 2020. Most previous work consisted of surveys in specific locations over a short time period.

The research led by Dr Santomauro drew from 48 studies, most of which had been conducted in western Europe (22) and North America (14), with others from Australasia (5), Asia Pacific (5), East Asia (2), and central Europe (1).

Using a disease modelling meta-analysis tool, data from the studies was used to estimate changes in prevalence of depressive and anxiety disorders due to Covid based on age, sex and location – including in those nations for which no eligible studies were available.

Younger people were more affected by mental health disorders than older age groups, the research found. There was an additional 1,118 cases of depression per 100,000 people aged 20 to 24, and an additional 1,331 cases of anxiety.

Co-author Alize Ferrari, of the Queensland Centre for Mental Health Research, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated many existing inequalities, and social determinants of mental health.

“Sadly, for numerous reasons, women were always more likely to be worse affected by the social and economic consequences of the pandemic. Additional caring and household responsibilities tend to fall on women, and because women are more likely to be victims of domestic violence, which increased at various stages of the pandemic.”

The authors acknowledged that their study was limited by a lack of high quality data on the effects of the pandemic on mental health in many parts of the world, particularly low- and middle-income countries.

World news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 World news in pictures World news in pictures 8 October 2021 Rescue personnel at the scene where bamboo scaffolding by a high-rise residential building collapsed onto a road, following strong winds and heavy rain from weather patterns from a tropical storm, in Hong Kong AFP via Getty World news in pictures 7 October 2021 Supporters of the Congress of South African Trade Unions sing and dance at the National stayaway protest at the Fitzgerald square in Johannesburg to protest the economic policies, wages, as well as high unemployment rates in the country AFP/Getty World news in pictures 6 October 2021 Members of a Chinese opera troupe wearing protective masks prepare before performing at a shrine during the annual vegetarian festival in Bangkok, Thailand Reuters World news in pictures 5 October 2021 A woman holds a banner reading "Social" as people take part in a demonstration called by French unions as part of a nation-wide day for better working conditions AFP/Getty World news in pictures 4 October 2021 A boy wears a float as he swims in floodwaters in a neighbourhood in Ayutthaya, after tropical storm Dianmu caused flooding in 31 provinces across Thailand AFP via Getty World news in pictures 3 October 2021 Firefighters work in a building that was crashed into by a small private plane in the San Donato Milanese district of Milan EPA World news in pictures 2 October 2021 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks to the media after Philippine Senator Christopher "Bong" Go filed his certificate of candidacy to join the vice presidential race, at Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent, in Pasay City, Metro Manila Reuters World news in pictures 1 October 2021 A Palestinian protester smashes an Israeli drone that reportedly fell because of a technical failure, during a demonstration against settlements in the West Bank village of Beita AFP via Getty World news in pictures 30 September 2021 The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. AP World news in pictures 29 September 2021 Pope Francis meets a group of seminarians during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican AP World news in pictures 28 September 2021 People camp overnight to receive a dose of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a government run district hospital at midnight in Siliguri AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 27 September 2021 People ride a motorcycle past burning tires during protests against the deteriorating economic situation and the devaluation of the local currency, in Taiz, Yemen Reuters World news in pictures 26 September 2021 Absentee ballots for the German general election are counted at the Frankfurt Messe hall Frankfurt am Main EPA World news in pictures 25 September 2021 Thai anti-government protesters have their eyes flushed out after being teargassed by police during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images World news in pictures 24 September 2021 German Chancellor Angela Merkel feeds Australian lorikeets at Marlow Bird Park in Marlow, Germany AP World news in pictures 23 September 2021 Workers sing and dance as a South African Airways airplane prepares to take off after a year-long hiatus triggered by the national airline running out of funds, at O R Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg Reuters World news in pictures 22 September 2021 Seized rhino horns burn on a furnace in an anti-poaching drive to mark World Rhino Day near the Kaziranga National Park in Bokakhat AFP/Getty World news in pictures 21 September 2021 The full moon sets behind the hills of the Taunus region near Wehrheim, Germany AP World news in pictures 20 September 2021 A house burns due to lava from the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at Los Llanos de Aridane, on the Canary Island of La Palma Reuters World news in pictures 19 September 2021 Smoke and magma rise to the sky from the volcanic eruption in El Paso, La Palma, Canary Islands EPA World news in pictures 18 September 2021 The fully wrapped Arc de Triomphe monument, as part of an art installation entitled 'L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped' conceived by the late artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, is pictured on the Champs Elysees avenue in Pari Reuters World news in pictures 17 September 2021 An Indonesian activist from ECOTON (ecological observation and wetland conservation) prepares an installation made with used plastic, including 4,444 bottles, collected from the river in Gresik to raise public awareness of plastic waste in rivers and oceans AFP/Getty World news in pictures 16 September 2021 An activist places photos of German politicians outside the Bundestag in protest against human rights violations at Europe's borders EPA World news in pictures 15 September 2021 A zebra family at Alipore Zoo in Kolkata EPA World news in pictures 14 September 2021 A woman walks past a fruits and vegetables stall in a flooded street in Codognan, in the Occitanie region of southern France, following heavy rains AFP/Getty World news in pictures 13 September 2021 People hold umbrellas amid rainfall as Typhoon Chanthu approaches, in Shanghai, China Reuters World news in pictures 12 September 2021 US rapper Lil Nas X performs on stage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York AFP/Getty World news in pictures 11 September 2021 George Bush wells up at an event commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown, Pennsylvania Reuters World news in pictures 10 September 2021 A Taliban fighter lays his AK-47 rifle down during Friday prayers at a Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan AP World news in pictures 9 September 2021 Paramilitary and public security forces take part in a parade to celebrate the 73rd founding anniversary of North Korea at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang KCNA via KNS/AFP/Getty World news in pictures 8 September 2021 A vendor pushes a cart of sugarcane juice past a fire at a demonstration in Bangkok as activists call for the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha over the government's handling of the Covid-19 crisis AFP/Getty World news in pictures 7 September 2021 People take part in a religious procession on the occasion of the 417th anniversary of the installation of the Guru Granth Sahib, at the Gurudwara Ramsar in Amritsar AFP/Getty World news in pictures 6 September 2021 A dog sits on the doorway as a shopkeeper clears muddy water from his shop after heavy rainfall flooded the banks of Bishnumati river in Kathmandu, Nepal AP World news in pictures 5 September 2021 apan athletes wave as ‘Thank you' in Japanese is displayed in the stadium during the closing ceremony of 2020 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony Reuters World news in pictures 4 September 2021 People demonstrate at the Zurich Pride parade with the slogan 'Dare. Marriage for all, now!', for the rights of the LGBTIQ community in Zurich, Switzerland. EPA World news in pictures 3 September 2021 China's Dong Lu competes in the Women's 200m individual medley final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Getty World news in pictures 2 September 2021 People look at cars abandoned on the flooded Major Deegan Expressway following a night of extremely heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, in the Bronx borough of New York City Getty World news in pictures 1 September 2021 A one-legged stork rescued by an animal sanctuary eats fish with a new 3D-printed leg inside its enclosure near Frantiskovy Lazne, Czech Republic Reuters World news in pictures 31 August 2021 Women hold umbrellas to cover from rain as they wait to receive a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine in Kolkata, India Reuters World news in pictures 30 August 2021 Taliban fighters investigate a damaged car after multiple rockets were fired in Kabul AFP/Getty World news in pictures 29 August 2021 A Taliban fighter stands guard as Talibans acting Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani (not pictured) addresses a gathering during a consultative meeting on Taliban's general higher education policies at the Loya Jirga Hall in Kabu AFP/Getty World news in pictures 28 August 2021 A child that was evacuated from Afghanistan looks on at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, Germany Reuters World news in pictures 27 August 2021 Soldiers take a selfie before a military parade in Chisinau, Moldova EPA World news in pictures 26 August 2021 Smoke rises from the site of a suspected suicide bombing outside Kabul airport in Afghanistan AP World news in pictures 25 August 2021 Egypt’s Ibrahim Elhusseiny Hamadtou in action during his Men’s Singles Class 6 Group E Table Tennis match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games PA World news in pictures 24 August 2021 People take pictures of fireworks outside the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo Reuters World news in pictures 23 August 2021 Staff members spraying disinfectant at a school ahead of the new semester in Bozhou, China’s eastern Anhui province AFP/Getty World news in pictures 22 August 2021 A Taliban fighter stands guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan area in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan AP World news in pictures 21 August 2021 Mexican firefighters known as "Topos" work in the early morning hours in a search and rescue mission, amid the rubble from last week's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti AP World news in pictures 20 August 2021 Bangladeshi vendor sells a religious item during a Muharram event at the premises of Hussaini Dalan in Dhaka, Bangladesh EPA

As a result, they say extrapolated estimates generated for countries where data was lacking should be interpreted with caution.

Most available data was based on self-reported symptom scales that only estimate probable cases of major depressive disorder and anxiety disorders.

In a joint comment, Dr Maxime Taquet and Professor Paul Harrison, from the University of Oxford, who were not involved in the study, said: “The first global insight into the burden of depressive and anxiety disorders during the pandemic by Santomauro and colleagues starkly highlights the impact of the pandemic on mental health globally.”