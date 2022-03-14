English hospitals hit 10,000 Covid-19 positive patients

The number of Covid-19 positive patients in English NHS hospitals has hit more than 10,000 for the first time a month, as admissions continue to increase.

On Monday the NHS recorded 10,576 patients in its hospital beds, as figures rose by 18 per cent week on week.

The number of new admissions of patients with Covid-19 to English hospitals hit 1,368 on Saturday, a slight decrease on new admissions in the days prior.

A number of GPs across the country have also reported increased Covid-19 linked demand as practices on twitter claim they’ve had an uptick in patients with symptoms.

According to data from NHS Digital, published on Sunday, there were 17,022 people assessed by NHS 111 for Covid-19 symptoms in the week up to 13 March, an increase of 3,608 on the previous week. Online assessments for Covid increased by 2,475 up to 11,316 during the same period.

The news comes as ministers are expected to announce an end to passenger locator forms, making foreign travel easier as coronavirus cases rise.

The PA news agency has been told that ministers met on Monday to agree to ending the requirement by the end of the week.

They are also expected to axe the need for unvaccinated passengers to be tested before entering the UK under the Government’s plans for “living with Covid”.