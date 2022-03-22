Covid patients in English hospitals up 20% in a week
Covid patients in hospitals across England increased by 20 per cent in the last seven days, latest NHS data shows.
The number of patients with Covid in English hospitals has not been this high since 31 January.
The latest NHS figures also showed daily admissions as of 20 March were 1,793, slightly down on the previous day when 1,813 patients were admitted with Covid.
Patients with Covid-19 in intensive care beds across England has increased slightly with 296 patients as of 22 March. The last time figures exceeded this was 23 February.
Overall the rate of Covid-19 admissions are still on the increase, however are increasing at a slower rate.
