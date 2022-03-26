Patients with both Covid and flu four times more likely to fall seriously ill
Risk of death twice as high for patients with both viruses who have been admitted to hospital, reports Zaina Alibhai
Covid hosital patients who also flu have a significantly higher risk of severe illness and death, a study has shown.
Those with both Covid and influenza were more than four times more likely to require a ventilator and at twice the risk of dying.
The findings highlight the importance of testing Covid patients in hospital for the flu too, as well as full vaccination against both conditions.
