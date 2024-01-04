Jump to content

Covid and flu cases are on the rise. These symptoms mean it’s time to see a doctor

According to the CDC, 7.1 million people have contracted the flu this season

Michelle Del Rey
Thursday 04 January 2024 20:27
Covid-19 and flu cases were on the rise as the holiday season came to a close last week, according to newly released government data.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of weekly flu hospital admissions continues to rise across the country. In the last week, 20 children have died from influenza-associated conditions.

The agency is estimating that at least 7.1 million people in the US have contracted influenza so far during the 2023-2024 season, with about 73,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 total deaths. The most commonly reported virus is H1N1.

The CDC recommends that individuals older than six months obtain an annual flu vaccine as the illness continues to spread. Additionally, it’s possible to obtain prescription flu antiviral drugs that can treat flu illnesses.

Wheezing, a sore throat and fever could be indications that the sufferer has contracted the illness. The symptoms could also be indicative of other types of sickness, such as respiratory syncytial virus or strep throat.

Other types of symptoms common with strep throat include painful swallowing, red and swollen tonsils, swollen lymph nodes, and headaches.

As a result, anyone should consider being seen by a medical professional if they exhibit the symptoms.

To avoid contracting the flu, medical professionals suggest wearing a mask and using proper hand hygiene, including hand sanitizer and regular hand washing.

