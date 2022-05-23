Covid linked to impaired heart function in critically ill patients, new study shows
Coronavirus doesn’t just affect ventilation but the heart too, says new study
Coronavirus has been linked to a reduction in the right side of the heart’s ability to pump blood, new research has found.
The study found that one in three critically ill Covid-19 patients had adnormalities in the right side of the heart - the area that pumps blood to the lungs.
The research was carried out in 10 intensive care units in Scotland, and looked at 121 critically ill patients who were having treatment on ventilators.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies