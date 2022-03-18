Covid hospital admissions in England up by 26% as UK cases soar

Hospitals in England are facing “significant” Covid pressures again as UK infection soar by 38 per cent, and hit record highs in Scotland.

Covid admissions to hospitals across England were up by 26 per cent in the week leading up to 16 March compared to the seven days prior, according to the latest data.

Admissions to the North East and Yorkshire have risen by more than 52 per cent in just seven days while the south east and south west increased by 24 and 25 per cent.

The data comes as cases of Covid in the UK soared by 38 per cent on Friday compared to the previous seven days, with 552,198 testing positive.

New figures from the Officer for National Statistics today revealed 2.7 million people in the week up to 12 March had Covid in England, while infections in Scotland hit a high of 376,300.

On Friday The Independent revealed Northern Devon Healthcare Trust has declared two critical incidents in the last two weeks with the most recent one on Monday.

The trust warned it was facing “significant bed pressures” at two of its hospitals North Devon District Hospital and South Molton Community Hospital, and on Monday did not have enough beds to admit emergency patients into.

The pressures were being felt across other hospitals in Devon according to healthcare leaders warned the level of Covid positive patients was a significant issue as it leads to the closure of wards and means beds are not available for emergency patients.

The latest data published by NHS England showed there were 11,059 admissions to hospital of patient who tested positive for Covid-19 in the seven days up to Friday 16 March, compared to 8,768 in the seven days prior.

Admissions in the north east and Yorkshire in the seven days up to the 16 March increased by 52 per cent, while the south east and Midlands increased by 24 and 25 per cent and the south west by 24 per cent.

According to the data as of 18 March there were 11,595 patients in hospitals across England. The last time levels reached this height was 5 February.

In England, 2.7 million people had Covid this week, up to 12 March, compared to 2.1 million people in the week up to 5 March, according to the Office for National Statistics. In Wales, the estimate is up from 97,900 people, or one in 30, to 125,400 people, or one in 25.

In Scotland infection levels have increased for seven weeks in a row and have hit a new record high with 376,300 last week. The ONS described the trend in Northern Ireland as “uncertain”, with 130,600 people likely to have had Covid-19 last week.