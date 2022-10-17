Covid hotspots in your area as virus rates surge by one third in week
Covid is infecting 2.7 per cent of the population, according to ONS estimates
Covid infections have risen by a third in one week with estimates suggesting that one in 37 people in the UK are positive.
The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest Covid is infecting 2.7 per cent of the population or around 1.7 million people. The week before around 1.3m people had had coronavirus, according to the ONS.
Sarah Crofts, deputy director for the ONS Covid survey, said: “Infections have risen again across much of the United Kingdom, continuing the pattern of steady increases seen over recent weeks, although Scotland and the North East of England had uncertain trends in the latest week.”
In the UK, Covid cases have jumped by 31 per cent week in the week up to 3 October. However in England the increase is more severe, with cases jumping by 36 per cent in the same week.
In England, around 1 in 35 people tested positive for coronavirus in the week up to 3 October. In Wales, around 1 in 40 people were infected.
The proportion of people infected is higher in older age groups, with 3.7 per cent of people aged 70 and over having coronavirus in England.
What is the Covid rate in your area?
Positive infections continued to increase in all regions of England, except the North East in the week up to 3 October.
In the North East, the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus increased in the two weeks up to 3 October but the trend was uncertain in the most recent week.
South West England
Some 3.1 per cent of people were estimated to have Covid in South West England in the week leading up to 3 October.
This was the highest rate in England, along with the West Midlands which also had a rate of 3.1 per cent.
East Midlands and East of England
The East Midlands and the East of England both have a predicted Covid infection rate of 2.9 per cent of the population, according to ONS data.
North East and Yorkshire and The Humber
The North East of England and Yorkshire and The Humber both had a modelled daily percentage of 2.7 per cent of the population testing positive for Covid.
London
London had the lowest predicted rate of all the regions, with 2.4 per cent of the population testing positive.
The South East had the second lowest rate, on 2.6 per cent.
Scotland
There was a lot of variation in the percentage rate of infection across Scotland.
In Dumfries and Galloway , 1.4 per cent of the population had tested positive for Covid, ONS modelling showed.
However in Clackmannanshire, this rate was much higher at 2.1 per cent.
Two per cent of people had Covid in South and North Lannarkshire.
The number of Covid infections in Scotland has fallen slightly in the last week, despite a rise across the UK.
Wales
Covid infections are rising in Wales, with one in 40 people infected with coronavirus.
Northern Ireland
Covid infections are also increasing in Northern Ireland, with 2.46 per cent of the population predicted to be positive.
Like Wales, around one in 40 people are positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.
