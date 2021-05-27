At least half, and up to three-quarters, of all new coronavirus cases being recorded in England are caused by the Indian variant of Covid-19, Matt Hancock has said.

The health secretary made the announcement during a press briefing on Wednesday.

He said the number of cases was rising overall, with 3,542 logged on Tuesday, the highest since 12 April.

He added: “The variant first identified in India ... is still spreading. The latest estimates are that more than half, and potentially as many as three-quarters, of all new cases are now of this variant.

“As we set out our roadmap [out of lockdown] we always expected cases to rise. We must remain vigilant.

“The aim, of course, is to break the link to hospitalisations and deaths, so that cases alone no longer require stringent restrictions on people’s lives.”

Mr Hancock went on to exhort Britons to accept both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine when they were offered them.

Last week Jonathan Van Tam, the deputy chief medical officer, said the Indian-origin variant was more infectious than previous forms of the virus.