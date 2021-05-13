The new variant of Covid-19 first identified in India is being closely monitored in the UK and is of “increasing concern”, prime minister Boris Johnson has said, as fears grow that its unchecked spread could delay the final easing of lockdown restrictions on 21 June.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) is set to meet on Thursday to discuss the highly transmissible variant after UK cases tripled in a week from 520 to more than 1,700.

That comes after Mr Johnson warned that a further coronavirus surge is likely this winter, warning of “even greater suffering” as he announced that an independent public inquiry into his administration’s handling of the pandemic would commence next spring.

Where has the Indian variant before found?

Infections appear to be particularly prevalent in the north west of England in areas like Bolton, Greater Manchester and Blackburn. Andy Burnham, the mayor for Greater Manchester, has said the Joint Committee for Vaccines and Immunisations (JCVI) is considering a request to vaccinate all over-16s in Bolton to thwart the rising infection rate.

The variant has also been detected in Newcastle and Tynemouth on Tyneside, as well as in parts of London and in Scotland.

Leaked Public Health England documents seen by The Guardian indicated a further 48 clusters of the Indian variant have been identified, with some linked to secondary schools, care homes and religious gatherings.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, James Naismith of Oxford University said on Monday: “I think we should view it as a country-wide problem. It will get everywhere. We keep learning this lesson, but we know that this will be the case.

He added that local restrictions would not contain the variant’s spread. “When we tried locally having different restrictions in different regions that didn’t really make any difference. So I don’t think thinking about a localised strategy for containment will really work.”

How many UK cases have there been so far?

Figures due out shortly are expected to confirm a total of 1,723 cases of B1617.2, one of three mutations fuelling the spiralling death toll in India, currently the world epicentre of the crisis.

All three have been designated as “under investigation” by health officials.

Why is it such a cause for concern?

The Indian coronavirus variant is considered to have concerning epidemiological, immunological or pathogenic properties.

Paul Hunter, professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, said the variant features two “escape mutations” - E484Q and L452R - that “are causing people to be concerned”.

“There’s laboratory evidence that both of these are escape mutations," he told the PA news agency.

“Basically, applying what we know about other human coronaviruses would suggest that this is going to be even less controlled by vaccine. But we don’t know that for certain at the moment.”

This variant, along with others like the Brazilian, South African and Kent strains, has demonstrated the way in which Sars-CoV-2 can adapt to a human host when placed under selective pressures.

Their unique mutations are specific to the three-dimensional spikes that coat the shell of the virus. “If you think of a lock and key mechanism, the spike protein is the key and then the lock is the receptor on a human cell,” said Professor Deenan Pillay, a virologist at University College London.

Through evolution, this structure has changed shape to make it easier for the virus to bind with and penetrate our cells, as seen with the UK variant.

Some Covid variants, including the Indian one, have mutated to become less recognisable to neutralising human antibodies that would normally attach to the virus’s spike protein and block its entry.

This type of mutation therefore allows Sars-CoV-2 to slip past the first line of immunological defence in people who have been vaccinated or previously infected, enabling the virus to carry on circulating.