Covid inquiry live: Dominic Raab and Sajid Javid to give evidence

✕ Close Covid inquiry: Michael Gove apologises for Government mistakes during pandemic

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The former deputy chief medical officer Dame Jenny Harries will continue to give evidence to the UK Covid-19 inquiry this morning.

Former health secretary Sajid Javid and former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab are also set to give evidence to the inquiry later in the day.

It comes after Michael Gove was slapped down at the inquiry on Tuesday for suggesting the virus may have been man-made.

“The nature of the fact the virus was novel and this probably goes beyond the remit of the inquiry, but there is a significant body of judgment that believes the virus itself was man-made. And that presents a set of challenges as well,” he said.

He was reprimanded by the Covid inquiry’s lead counsel, Hugo Keith KC, who said it was not the place to discuss the matter.

“It forms no part of the terms of reference of this inquiry Mr Gove, to address that somewhat divisive issue, so we are not going to go there,” Mr Keith said.

Mr Gove is one of the most senior members of Boris Johnson’s cabinet yet to give evidence to the current module of the pandemic.