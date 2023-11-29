Covid inquiry live: Dominic Raab and Sajid Javid to give evidence
The former deputy chief medical officer Dame Jenny Harries will conclude her evidence this morning
The former deputy chief medical officer Dame Jenny Harries will continue to give evidence to the UK Covid-19 inquiry this morning.
Former health secretary Sajid Javid and former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab are also set to give evidence to the inquiry later in the day.
It comes after Michael Gove was slapped down at the inquiry on Tuesday for suggesting the virus may have been man-made.
“The nature of the fact the virus was novel and this probably goes beyond the remit of the inquiry, but there is a significant body of judgment that believes the virus itself was man-made. And that presents a set of challenges as well,” he said.
He was reprimanded by the Covid inquiry’s lead counsel, Hugo Keith KC, who said it was not the place to discuss the matter.
“It forms no part of the terms of reference of this inquiry Mr Gove, to address that somewhat divisive issue, so we are not going to go there,” Mr Keith said.
Mr Gove is one of the most senior members of Boris Johnson’s cabinet yet to give evidence to the current module of the pandemic.
Dame Jenny Harries: We will need to discharge Covid patients into care homes
England’s former deputy chief medical officer said hospitals “needed” to discharge Covid patients into care homes in March 2020.
Dame Jenny Harries said in an email in the early days of the pandemic to do so would be “entirely clinically appropriate”.
But she said “families and care homes will not welcome” the decision initially.
“While the prospect is perhaps what none of us would wish to plan for, I believe the reality will be that we will need to discharge Covid-19 positive patients into residential care settings,” Ms Harries said.
Pictured: Sajid Javid and Jenny Harries arrive at inquiry
Michael Gove’s explosive texts over No 10’s Covid mistakes revealed
Michael Gove warned that the government was “f***ing up” its Covid response at the height of the pandemic and would “regret it for a long time”, bombshell new WhatsApp messages aired at the Covid inquiry yesterday revealed.
The expletive-laden messages show the senior cabinet minister told No 10 strategist Dominic Cummings weeks before the first lockdown that the situation was “worse than you think”.
Mr Gove also apologised to the families who lost loved ones for mistakes made by the Conservative government – admitting that the UK was too slow into the first and second lockdowns in 2020.
Our political correspondents Archie Mitchell and Adam Forrest have this round-up of yesterday’s proceedings:
Michael Gove’s explosive texts over No10’s Covid mistakes revealed
Minister told Dominic Cummings in expletive-laden WhatsApps that they were ‘f****** up’ on pandemic response – and apologises to families who lost loved ones due to government mistakes
Sajid Javid and Dominic Raab to testify today
Once Professor Dame Jenny Harries has concluded her evidence this morning, the inquiry is set to hear from Sajid Javid – who took over as health secretary in the wake of Matt Hancock’s resignation – and Dominic Raab, who stepped in briefly as de facto prime minister when Boris Johnson was hospitalised with Covid.
Dame Jenny Harries to conclude evidence
The inquiry begins today with Professor Dame Jenny Harries concluding her evidence.
Dame Jenny is currently chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), but prior to that served as England’s deputy chief medical officer from 2019 to 2021.
Good morning, and thanks for joining us. We’ll be using this blog to provide live updates on the Covid inquiry throughout the day.
