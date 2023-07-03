Watch live: NHS Wales grilled as fourth week of UK Covid Inquiry gets underway

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Week four of the UK's Covid Inquiry is getting underway today (3 July), as evidence is heard on the country's 'readiness' to tackle the pandemic.

Today's session will see Dr Andrew Goodall, (chief executive of NHS Wales) and Sir Frank Atherton (current CMO for Wales), share their findings.

Both men were key figures in the Welsh Covid response, and regularly appeared on TV during the lockdown periods.

However, Covid Bereaved Families for Justice Wales, have accused the Welsh government of trying to 'shift responsibility' on how they handled things.

Six weeks of hearings are planned for Module 1, which will run until Thursday 20 July, however, the full enquiry is expected to last three years.

Stories of those who have lost loved ones will also remain at the heart of the investigation, and each panel has been represented by a different artwork depicting the pain.