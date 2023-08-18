Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A case of the new Covid variant BA.2.86 has been found in the UK – only the fifth worldwide.

Dr Meera Chand, deputy director of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said “We’re aware that BA.2.86 has been detected in the UK. UKHSA is assessing the situation and will provide further information in due course.”

The BA.X strain, which is also known as BA.2.86, was placed under the health body’s monitoring list on Thursday due to the “large number of mutations it carries”.

So far, three cases of the new strain have been detected in Denmark and Israel, and later a fourth was found in the US.

The World Health Organisation on Thursday said it had classified BA.2.86 as a “variant under monitoring” because of the high number of mutations on its spike protein – more than 30 – compared with other circulating variants. This is a relatively swift escalation.

The variant is a highly mutated lineage of the virus that causes Covid-19.

Luke Blagdon Snell, a clinicial research fellow at Kings College London, said the patient at Guy’s and St Thomas’ in London had first shown symptoms five days ago, and had acquired the infection “locally”.

Kristian G Andersen, an immunologist and infectious diseases expert, said the lineage had all the hallmarks of something that could take off, but added: “Our immunity landscape is now complex, so it’s too early to say it will.”

Dr S. Wesley Long, medical director of diagnostic microbiology at Houston Methodist, a flagship Texan hospital, said it remained to be seen whether BA.2.86 would be able to out-compete other strains of the virus or have any advantage in escaping immune responses from prior infection or vaccination.

Hospital admissions in the UK for coronavirus have risen in the past month, coinciding with the effectiveness of vaccines wearing off and a new variant emerging.

At the same time ministers have decided Covid boosters will not be offered to nearly 12 million Britons this winter.

Most healthy adults under 65 will not be eligible for a booster, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation advised, and the government accepted.

Last autumn, all over-50s were invited for a booster, but eligibility has been tightened this year.

Breaking news: more follows