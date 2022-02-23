NHS staff told maintain isolation and testing measures despite end Covid restrictions

NHS staff have been told they should continue to isolate for five days after testing positive for Covid-19 until they receive two negative tests, despite the government ending Covid-19 restrictions for the public on Thursday.

Staff were told in a letter on Wednesday they should not come into work after testing positive and NHS trusts were told those staff who are directly employed and those employed any subcontractors should receive full pay for the period which they cannot attend work.

The news comes after prime minister Boris Johnson announced the legal requirement for people to isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 would be dropped from Thursday and access to free tests would end from 1 April.

Healthcare leaders raised concerned the government is yet to outline whether staff will receive access to free testing from April.

NHS England in its letter to healthcare letters said it would set out further details of testing requirements for patients and staff “in the coming weeks” but that current testing protocols should be maintained.

It said NHS staff could continue to access tests via the online portal until advised otherwise and community pharmacies would also continue to provide a supply of tests until the 31 March.

However, NHS England added “emergency” tests would be made available through regional UK Health Security Agency supplies should staff need them.

The NHS will be reviewing hospital visiting guidance in light of the government’s “living with Covid” plans.

The letter added: “There are no immediate changes to [infection prevention control] requirements. This includes the requirement for staff, patients and visitors to wear a mask/face covering in healthcare settings. The consistent application of IPC measures, alongside the roll out of the vaccine programme and staff and patient testing, remains the most effective defence against the entry and spread of Covid in healthcare settings.”