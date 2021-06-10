NHS waiting lists reach record high of 5.1m

The number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen to a new record high.

A total of 5.12 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of April 2021, according to figures from NHS England.

This is the highest number since records began in August 2007.

The number of people having to wait more than 52 weeks to start treatment stood at 385,490 in April 2021 - down from 436,127 in the previous month, but around 35 times the number waiting one year earlier in April 2020, which was 11,042.

More follows.