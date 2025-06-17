Very painful symptom could be a warning sign of new Covid ‘Nimbus’ variant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new Covid variant spreading in the UK may be causing one “very painful” symptom, a doctor has warned.

The new Nimbus Covid strain (NB.1.8.1) is now rapidly spreading across the world and is being closely monitored by the World Health Organisation.

Latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed Covid-related hospital admissions have risen by almost 10 per cent, with 947 patients admitted in the week up to 31 May.

Cases have also risen by 6.9 per cent, with 1,211 cases in the week up to 4 June.

Dr Naveed Asif, GP at the London General Practice, warned that this variant has a distinctive symptom, a severe sore throat known as a “razor blade sensation”.

Vaccines that are currently approved are also effective against this new variant ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

It causes a sharp stabbing pain when you swallow, often at the back of the throat.

Rest, fluids and painkillers are the best remedies for the painful symptom.

Doctor Mohamed Imran Lakhi, told The Mirror: “People commonly report a severe sore throat, persistent fatigue, mild cough, fever, muscle aches, and nasal congestion.

"Some also experience digestive issues like nausea or diarrhoea, which isn’t always typical with Covid variants.”

The NHS advises people who think they have Covid to stay at home.

However, vaccines that are currently approved are also effective against this new variant, a World Health Organisation spokesperson said.

“Despite a concurrent increase in cases and hospitalisations in some countries where NB.1.8.1 is widespread, current data does not indicate that this variant leads to more severe illness than other variants in circulation,” WHO said.

Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, one of the deputy directors at UKHSA, said: “You might have seen news or social media conversations about the Covid variant NB.1.8.1, which you might know as the ‘Nimbus variant’.

“NB.1.8.1 has been detected in small numbers in the UK to date, but international data suggests that it is growing as a proportion of all Covid cases.

“Based on the available information so far, however, there is no evidence to suggest that this variant causes more severe disease than previous variants, of that the vaccines in current use will be less effective against it.”

If your symptoms persist or get worse, or if you are worried about you or someone else you can speak to a GP or call 111. If someone is in serious distress, for example, struggling to breathe, you should call 999.