People are being told to wear masks in shops and on public transport again in response to the arrival of the Omicron variant in England.

Boris Johnson also announced that the contacts of Omicron cases must isolate for 10 days, until the danger from its mutations are known - and the return of day 2 PCR tests for all international arrivals.

Calling the measures “temporary and precautionary”, he told a press conference: “We will review them in 3 weeks.”