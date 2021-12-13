Huge queue at Holloway Road walk-in vaccination centre after Boris Johnson announces new booster target
Teachers should be prioritised for booster jabs and children should be vaccinated, scientists have warned, as the rapid spread of omicron threatens mass school closures in the New Year.
Schools in London, West Bromwich and Chester have been closed in recent days due to outbreaks, two of which were linked to omicron. Meanwhile, the latest government data estimate that 208,000 pupils in English state schools were absent at the end of last month due to Covid related reasons.
There are fears omicron could cause one million infections by the end of the month, and scientists have said that schools need to be better protected for after the Christmas holidays.
Health secretary Sajid Javid has refused to rule out closures in January — “there are no guarantees,” he said over the weekend.
“We can expect rapid transmission within schools, which is likely to cause mass disruption, and potentially school closures unless the government take urgent action,” said Dr Deepti Gurdasani, a clinical epidemiologist at Queen Mary University London.
Dr Kit Yates, a senior lecturer in mathematical sciences at the University of Bath, said improving ventilation, installing air filters, requiring mask wearing and “crucially offering the vaccination to our young people” could all help to reduce transmission.
“These are all things that could and should have been done earlier in the pandemic,” he added.
Azeem Majeed, a professor of primary care and public health at Imperial College London, said the government needs to ensure that all teachers and other staff working in schools are fully vaccinated with three doses.
The government has accelerated England’s booster programme, with the aim of offering a third dose to all over-18s by the end of the year. In a televised address on Sunday night, prime minister Boris Johnson said he was launching a “national mission” to get everyone jabbed.
But amid lengthy queues outside walk-in centres and technical issues with the NHS vaccine booking site, as members of the public rushed to get their booster, Prof Majeed said it could be “necessary” to prioritise vaccinations for school staff to ensure they’re fully protected before the next school term starts in January.
It’s expected the Christmas break will act as a “firebreaker” and reduce the high prevalence of Covid among schoolchildren, “but the question is for how long,” said Professor Irene Petersen, an epidemiologist at University College London.
Until vaccination coverage among children and young teenagers is improved, she added, it “seems likely that many classrooms may be empty for a while.”
Only 45 per cent of those aged 12 to 15 had received a vaccine by 10 December, according to official data. “Therefore, the best way we can protect the children, the schools and their families is to get as many children as possible vaccinated as soon as possible,” Prof Petersen said.
Some scientists have said the UK needs to start rolling out vaccines among 5 to 11-year-olds to limit the spread of omicron in classrooms and reduce school disruption. “The UK is now lagging behind many other countries in doing this,” said Prof Majeed.
Britain’s medicines regulator has yet to authorise the Pfizer vaccine for use among this age group, hence the delay, though the the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is willing to recommend a rollout once the green light is given, The Independent understands.
The EU has already approved the Pfizer jab for five to 11-year olds, and in the US more than 2.6 million children in this age group have received a first dose, according to White House estimates.
“We are entering the omicron wave with an already very high infection rate in children (1 in 25 in primary and secondary school children) with very little protection for them,” said Dr Gurdasani.
“Schools have little or no mitigations compared with most countries in Western Europe, and we have one of the lowest rates of adolescent vaccination in England.”
Dr Yates said: “If, in the end, the high rates of omicron transmission in schools results in school closures, then the government will have no-one to blame but themselves and parents and wider society should be rightly angry about that.”
Saul Faust, professor of paediatric immunology and infectious diseases at the University of Southampton, said “closing schools should be the last resort”.
