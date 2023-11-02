Pandemic had real lasting impact on brain health in over-50s, research says

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lockdown and other restrictions during the pandemic have had a “real lasting impact” on the brain health of people over the age of 50, regardless of whether or not they caught Covid, a study has found.

Researchers found cognitive function and working memory in older people, both in those who had caught Covid and those who had not, declined more rapidly during the pandemic.

The scientists pointed to factors such as lack of exercise and excessive alcohol consumption, as well as loneliness and depression.

The scientists at Exeter and Kings College London analysed brain function tests from 3,142 people who took part in the Protect Study, which was initially launched in 2014 to gain insight into the brain function of people over 50 over a 25-year period.

Those assessed by researchers were aged between 50 and 90 and based in the UK.

The researchers studied brain function tests collected during the pandemic (AFP via Getty)

The team looked at data from March 2019 and February 2020, comparing it with data collected during the pandemic’s first and second years – starting from data in March 2020 until February 2022.

The results showed the rate of cognitive decline quickened in the first year of the pandemic and was higher among those who had already shown signs of mild cognitive decline before the outbreak of Covid.

The same pattern was apparent during the second year of the pandemic, which researchers said shows an impact beyond the initial national lockdowns in 2020 and 2021.

Anne Corbett, professor of dementia research and Protect Study lead at the University of Exeter, said: “Our findings suggest that lockdowns and other restrictions we experienced during the pandemic have had a real lasting impact on brain health in people aged 50 or over, even after the lockdowns ended.

“This raises the important question of whether people are at a potentially higher risk of cognitive decline which can lead to dementia.”

She added that it is “now more important than ever” to make sure people showing signs of early cognitive decline are supported.

“If you are concerned about your memory the best thing to do is to make an appointment with your GP and get an assessment,” Prof Corbett said.

“Our findings also highlight the need for policymakers to consider the wider health impacts of restrictions like lockdowns when planning for a future pandemic response.”

Dag Aarsland, a professor of old age psychiatry at King’s Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, said: “This study adds to the knowledge of the longstanding health consequences of Covid-19, in particular for vulnerable people such as older people with mild memory problems.

“We know a great deal of the risks for further decline, and now can add Covid-19 to this list.

“On the positive note, there is evidence that lifestyle changes and improved health management can positively influence mental functioning. The current study underlines the importance of careful monitoring of people at risk during major events such as the pandemic.”

The findings have been published in the medical journal The Lancet Healthy Longevity.

Dr Susan Mitchell, head of policy at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said the “important” study “helps to demonstrate how the profound lifestyle shifts triggered by the lockdown restrictions might have influenced the nation’s brain health”.

“In doing so, it underlines the fact that there are steps we can all take to protect the health of our brain”, she added.

“Our own analysis has shown that just 2 per cent of people say they’re doing all they can to optimise their brain health.

“While our genetics play an important role in the health of our brains as we age, we know that a range of health and lifestyle factors can impact our brain health.

“Further research is needed so we can develop our understanding of these relationships and who may be at greatest risk of developing dementia.”