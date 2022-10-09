Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Even mild cases of Covid-19 during pregnancy “exhaust” the placenta and damage its immune response, new research suggests.

The findings, which come as coronavirus cases again rise in the UK, lend weight to multiple studies over the course of the pandemic linking the virus to a rise in dangerous pregnancy complications such as preeclampsia.

But the study – the largest yet involving the placentas of infected women – may be “the tip of the iceberg” in how Covid-19 affects fetal or placental development, warned senior author Dr Kristina Adams Waldorf.

Early in the pandemic, it was widely assumed that coronavirus did not harm the developing fetus because there were so few babies born with the infection, said Dr Adams Waldorf, of the University of Washington School of Medicine.

“But what we’re seeing now is that the placenta is vulnerable to Covid-19, and the infection changes the way the placenta works, and that in turn is likely to impact the development of the fetus,” said the professor of obstetrics and gynecology.

The study involved a total of 164 expecting mothers – 24 of whom were uninfected and acted as a control group and 140 who contracted coronavirus, of which roughly 75 per cent were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

“The disease may be mild, or it may be severe, but we’re still seeing these abnormal effects on the placenta,” Dr Adams Waldorf said, referring to the organ which effectively acts as an unborn child’s gut, kidneys, liver and lungs while providing them with nourishment, oxygen, and immune protection.

“It seems that after contracting Covid-19 in pregnancy, the placenta is exhausted by the infection, and can’t recover its immune function.”

Most infected women do not face complications - but risks are heightened

While most infected pregnant women do not experience complications, coronavirus does appear to heighten the risk of a number of severe issues such as preeclampsia, which a review of numerous studies has suggested is around 60 per cent more likely in those with the virus.

Pregnant women who developed coronavirus have also been found to be at an increased risk of other complications, such as premature birth and infection.

The impact also appears to differ between variants. During the dominance of the Delta variant, smaller reports of a rise in stillbirths were eventually backed up by a national study involving some 1.2 million births.

One pathologist at the Cleveland Clinic described becoming “pretty panicked” by a sudden wave of stillbirths in unvaccinated mothers who developed Covid in the fortnight prior to giving birth, in which the placenta – typically soft and coloured dark with blood flow – were instead firm, scarred and a pale shade of brown.

Covid cases are on the rise in the UK again (Press Association Images)

“The degree of devastation was unique,” Amy Heerema McKenney told the Washington Post, with the placentas she examined in her laboratory belonging to mothers who lost their babies described as looking like nothing she had ever seen before.

Some time after, a US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention study concluded in September 2021 that “although stillbirth was a rare outcome overall, a Covid diagnosis documented during the delivery hospitalisation was associated with an increased risk for stillbirth in the United States, with a stronger association during the period of Delta variant predominance”.

The link between such cases, however, appeared to rapidly diminish with the arrival of the Omicron variant, and other studies have failed to find a link between Covid and stillbirths.

“Studying each of the variants in real time is really challenging,” said Dr Adams Waldorf, senior author of the study published last month in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

“Because they just keep coming so fast, we can’t keep up. We do know that the Covid-19 Delta variant was worse for pregnant individuals, because there was a spike in stillbirths, maternal deaths and hospitalisations at that time.”

Their study suggests that further research should be carried out to monitor those born to mothers who have contracted coronavirus during pregnancy, noting that early evidence suggests such exposure could be associated with a higher rate of neurodevelopmental diagnoses.

“We predict that at least seven years of follow-up of a large population will be needed to determine differences in rates of autism spectrum disorder and 25-30 years of follow-up to evaluate differences in rates of psychosis and schizophrenia,” the study stated.

Dr Adams Waldorf advised that women who are pregnant should first get vaccinated and boosted, and if possible continue to wear mask and stay within a bubble of individuals who are also vaccinated and boosted.