The estimated Covid-19 reproduction “R” number in England has risen to between 1.2 and 1.4, as of 11 June, up from 1.0 to 1.2 in the week ending 4 June, the Department of Health has said.

Government data published on Friday showed that the daily growth rate of infections in the country was estimated to be between 3 per cent and 6 per cent, up from 0 per cent to 3 per cent in the previous week.